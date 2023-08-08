Oliver Stone: Biden is Following Suicidal Course in Ukraine, Could Start World War 3

Outspoken veteran filmmaker Oliver Stone says he now regrets voting for Joe Biden for president during the 2020 election. Stone, whose films include “Platoon,” “JFK,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “Nixon,” admitted he’s worried President Biden is following a suicidal course through the U.S. dealings in the Ukraine War. In fact, Stone is afraid that U.S. meddling could lead to World War III.

In a recent podcast interview with UK commentator Russell Brand for his podcast Stay Free on Rumble, Stone voiced his concerns about Biden’s approach towards Russia and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“Biden is an old Cold Warrior, and he really hates the old Soviet Union, which he confounds again with the Russian Federation, which is not communist,” Stone said.

He added, “It seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that is not going to give. This is their borders. This is their world. This is NATO going into Ukraine. This is a whole other story.”

He said Biden’s decisions have made him regret giving Biden his vote.

“If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing, this guy is – I voted for him – I made a mistake, I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so forth, I didn’t see that at all,” Stone charged.



Oliver Stone: It's a mistake that I voted for Biden, he risks drawing the USA into a confrontation with Russia.

American President Joseph Biden is following a "suicidal" course in Ukraine and could "stupidly" drag the United States of America into a confrontation with Russia,"… pic.twitter.com/xVjCp47rgo — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) July 30, 2023 Stone knows a thing or two about the ongoing situation in Ukraine.



Stone’s 2016 documentary “Ukraine on Fire” examines the 2014 coup d’état that resulted in the ousting of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. According to Stone, this coup was deeply supported and sponsored by the U.S. government.

Stone emphasizes that the current conflict in Ukraine involves ethnic complexities that are being overlooked, with Eastern Ukraine being home to ethnic Russians seeking autonomy. The director pointed out that their demand for autonomy in 2014 was thwarted by the U.S., and this has contributed to the escalation of the conflict, Fox News reported.

Stone also fears that Biden may not be fully in control of his administration’s policies, leading to decisions that could have catastrophic consequences. He noted, “I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?”

“You have to look at the reasons for this war, and whenever you do, the Americans like to simplify and say it’s a question of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s very simplistic and very black-and-white,” Stone said.

Stone warned that unless the U.S. changes its “suicidal” course, it faces a “potential World War 3,” Deadline reported.

Director Oliver Stone poses on the red carpet for the movie “Qazaq: History of the Golden Man”, at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest in Rome, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)