Meek Mill: Record Labels Pay Artists More To Rap About Murder And Ignorant Stuff

In a thought-provoking revelation at the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People National Convention, rapper and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill exposed a disturbing truth about the music industry’s approach to hip-hop.

Meek Mill, who landed his first record deal in 2008 but didn’t release his first album until 2012, has released such hits as “Bugatti,” “R.I.C.O.,” and “All Eyes on You.” Meek Mill, who has been incarcerated, works to reform the justice system as co-chair of the Reform Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole, and sentencing reform in the U.S. through legislation and lobbying.

According to Meek Mill, record labels incentivize artists to rap about “violence, guns, and ignorant stuff” by offering them higher pay and greater exposure.

“They actually pay us more when we rap about “ignorant stuff…I keep the line on the rap ignorance,” he said, adding he tries to educate young people about how the industry works and the motives of the record labels.

The convention, themed “Thriving Together,” provided a platform for panel discussions on various critical issues faced by Black communities, including racism, antisemitism, and the rise in hate crimes, according to the NAACP website. The convention took place in Boston from July 26 to August 1.

Meek Mill joined prominent figures like Robert Kraft, chairman of the Kraft Group and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, and Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. to discuss the intersectionality of racial justice and hate crimes.



During a discussion entitled “Hate Has No Home Here – A Moderated Conversation on Racism, Antisemitism, and Building Bridges to Fight All Hate,” Meek Mill spoke passionately about his personal experiences with racial injustice and his commitment to combating all forms of hate, Black America Web reported. He highlighted the prevalence of violence and ignorance in hip-hop and attributed it, at least in part, to the financial incentives provided by record labels. By choosing to focus on these themes, artists may gain more attention and financial rewards, perpetuating a cycle that could be detrimental to society’s well-being.

Critics have long argued that certain elements within the hip-hop genre perpetuate negative stereotypes and glorify violent behavior.

Meek Mill at the 114th NAACP National Convention July 31 in Boston. Screenshot, WCVB-TV, https://www.wcvb.com/article/robert-kraft-meek-mill-naacp-convention-boston-full-conversation/44694237