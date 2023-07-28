Fact Check: Drug Kingpin Harry-O Helped Launch Denzel Washington’s Career, Funded Broadway Play

There have been rumors that former cocaine kingpin Michael “Harry-O” Harris helped launch Denzel Washington’s career by funding a Broadway play he starred in. And it seems partially true.

Harris was a prominent figure in the drug trade during the 1980s, known for the mass distribution of cocaine across several states in the U.S., including Shreveport, Chicago, and Detroit. He was associated with a Blood gang set called the Bounty Hunters in South Central Los Angeles.

By the age of 26, Harris, who was born and raised in South Central, Los Angeles, was a millionaire.

His criminal activities led to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in 1987, where he received a 28-year sentence for attempted murder and narcotics distribution. Harris was later pardoned by President Donald Trump in January 2021 after lobbying efforts by people like hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg and criminal justice reform advocates, according to the blog West Coast Styles.

Harris was also very involved in the entertainment business.

Harris funded a Broadway play called “Checkmates” featuring Denzel Washington. But Harris’ producing of the play didn’t propel Washington to stardom; Washington was already known in Hollywood, thanks to his roles on television, such as “St. Elsewhere,” and in films, such as “Cry Freedom.” The play premiered on Broadway, and Harris reportedly became one of the first African Americans to produce a Broadway show, according to the blog 2Pac Legacy.



Harris also provided financial support to start Death Row Records, providing Suge Knight with $1.5 million in seed money to establish the label. In 2005, Harris’ ex-wife, Lydia Harris, won a lawsuit against Death Row Records and received a substantial settlement, TK reported.

Denzel Washington, & Michael “Harry-O” Harris. Pictured together in NYC, 1984.



Harry-O is from South Central and built his name in the 70’s and 80’s as a kingpin. Harry-O’s connect in the game was Brian “Waterhead Bo” Bennett. Harry-O to most is known for funding Denzel’s first… pic.twitter.com/wckpDEsmXQ — Boss (@_ValTown_) July 24, 2023

Denzel Washington (left) and Michael Harris. Photo: Twitter, https://twitter.com/ValTown/status/1649966245960200194