Black America Speaks Out Against Rising ‘Degeneracy’ Promotion In Music

It may sound like the complaint of an older generation, but many music lovers will agree music has gotten much more sexual over the decades. It’s not that music back in the day didn’t talk about sex. After all, Blues music, for example, was full of sexual innuendo. The difference would be, according to observers, sexual content in music before was usually done with was through wordplay, for the most part. Today, sexual content is mainly blatant and in your face.

“Things have certainly gotten sexier. But there’s a fine line between defending the artists and slut-shaming them. The precarious divide between sex-positivity and pandering to the male gaze is a challenge all female performers face,” The Huffington Post reported.

Black America had lots to say on Twitter about degeneracy in music.

“I want all the parents who make a living promoting social degeneracy and deviancy as entertainment to understand the chickens may come home to roost in your house one day. The world our children inherit is the world we give them,” stressed Custis Scoon, founder of the YouTube channel ScoonTV.

I want all the parents who make a living promoting social degeneracy and deviancy as entertainment to understand the chickens may come home to roost in your house one day. The world our children inherit is the world we give them. — Curtis Scoon (@CurtisScoon) July 23, 2023



“EVERY race, ethnicity, demographic & people group have their ratchet/degenerate class In that way suki and red aren’t unique What is unique is that the system of white supremacy & white society as a whole makes sure to elevate “black” sexualized degeneracy to make it normal,” tweeted Devine From Brooklyn.

Some called out degeneracy in music being equated with Black culture.

“This is degeneracy PERIOD. This has absolutely nothing to do with ‘African-American’ culture. Our people are burning down their own village, which is themselves,” Global BlackNew Media tweeted.

Hip Hop Liberation tweeted, “Liberals love Black failure and degeneracy because it keep Black People away from true empowerment. Liberals use degeneracy as a conditioning tool to turn Black Americans into a hated, dependent, and useless underclass leaving slavery as the only option.”

Some questioned why there isn’t more outrage in the Black community.

“You are people in the community will defend this disgusting behavior. It is degenerate representation. And we are the only communities that promote this type of madness,” Don Salmon tweeted.

“can’t even denounce degeneracy in the community anymore without y’all bringing up white people,” @_pharcyde tweeted.

This is how Sexyy Red walks out on stage 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/nzruagZtp3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 22, 2023

I think getting away from mastering/knowing/learning instruments 🎸 🥁🎹🎺🎷partly led to the overload of degeneracy we see in Black culture today.



Black people that played an instrument were seen as intelligent, now not too many of us play and the music is subpar as a result pic.twitter.com/p6KM5C4u4h — The Good King (@GodKingJustice) July 24, 2023

Disgusting degeneracy culture. Keep it over there > https://t.co/rH6UFlJpsm — 💐EmpoweredFoundational Black American (@Fantastic5Beaut) July 17, 2023

Why tf would they let sexy red perform at a high school? 🤨



The hoe was getting walked like a dog a month ago.. garbage leadership. #Lgbtpropaganda pic.twitter.com/PoHmV8GXJ5 — D☬n Gi☬vanni (@New_Fvckn_Wxrld) July 18, 2023

