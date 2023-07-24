Black America Responds To New Florida Teaching Standards: Black Americans Received Personal Benefit From Slavery

Slavery was actually a positive experience for Black people–or at least that’s what the new school curriculum in Florida would have students believe.

The Sunshine State‘s new Black history curriculum for 2023 says “slaves developed skills” that could be used for “personal benefit,” CBS News reported.

The curriculum will be taught to sixth through eighth-grade students, according to state standards. The lessons will include teachings on understanding the “causes, courses and consequences of the slave trade in the colonies.”

In a statement to CBS News, two members of the workgroup who established the curriculum standards said they “proudly stand behind” the language of the lessons.

Holy shit. Ron DeSantis defends Florida’s new history curriculum standards teaching that slaves learned skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit” — He says it’s “rooted in whatever is factual”… some slaves learned how to be “a blacksmith.”pic.twitter.com/4snxSz4DdI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 22, 2023

“The intent of this particular benchmark clarification is to show that some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefitted. This is factual and well documented,” said Dr. William Allen and Dr. Frances Presley Rice, members of the group. They used the life of ex-slave turned educator Booker T. Washington as an example.

The pair added, “Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage, and resiliency during a difficult time in American history. Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

They addressed the backlash by saying, “It is disappointing, but nevertheless unsurprising, that critics would reduce months of work to create Florida’s first ever stand-alone strand of African American History Standards to a few isolated expressions without context.”

Earlier this year, Florida rejected a proposed advanced placement course that would have focused on African American studies.

The new standards, backed unanimously by the state Board of Education, were in response to the “anti-woke” policies touted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Board members and state officials defended the new curriculum, claiming it touches on the “darkest” parts of U.S. history, Politico reported.

Of course, Black America had lots to say on Twitter.

Actor and activist Wendell Pierce seemed appalled, as he tweeted, “There is Blood on the Fields. Centuries of slavery now being reduced to ‘personal benefits’”’ for Black folks. Black women raped continuously. Black peopled tortured, branded, and murdered. Amputations. Mass graves of towns destroyed. Revisionist history that blasphemes genocide.”

There is Blood on the Fields. Centuries of slavery now being reduced to “personal benefits” for Black folks. Black women raped continuously. Black peopled tortured, branded, and murdered. Amputations. Mass graves of towns destroyed. Revisionist history that blasphemes genocide. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 21, 2023

American Descendants of Slavery co-founder Yvette Carnell tweeted that there were some who thrived after slavery, but this was not the norm, “There were slaves who were ingenious at using their skills to make extra coin. Some were trying to buy back family who’d been sold away. This in no way means that slavery itself was a benefit.”

There were slaves who were ingenious at using their skills to make extra coin. Some were trying to buy back family who’d been sold away.



This in no way means that slavery itself was a benefit. — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) July 21, 2023

Do-for-self advocate 19keys.eth, called out “fake outrage.” He tweeted in part, “There were slaves who were ingenious at using their skills to make extra coin. Some were trying to buy back family who’d been sold away. This in no way means that slavery itself was a benefit.”

He continued, “Yet we don’t support, champion and invest in the conscious culture of educators , scholars , historians , intellectuals or high level conversations so our people can get access the truth.”

All this fake outrage about Florida not teaching true history to Black Americans.



Yet we don’t support, champion and invest in the conscious culture of educators , scholars , historians , intellectuals or high level conversations so our people can get access the truth . The… — 19keys.eth (@19keys_) July 22, 2023

An account that seems to belong to hip-hop veteran Nas, tweeted there is a strategy to get around this move. “I still believe that our best strategy was to insert more Black American History into American History classes as opposed to pushing CRT. With that said, you have to be evil & anti-Black to push this narrative of ‘personal benefit’ to slaves,” Nas tweeted.

I still believe that our best strategy was to insert more Black American History into American History classes as opposed to pushing CRT. With that said, you have to be evil & anti-black to push this narrative of "personal benefit" to slaves. https://t.co/6JZwZuh0O8 — Nas (@nasescobar316) July 20, 2023

He wears his "personal benefits" of enslavement for all to see.



Florida Students to Learn a 'Personal Benefit' of Slavery https://t.co/B1sQ1kd7IC pic.twitter.com/LM0sUGui1l — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) July 21, 2023

So we can have a textbook that talks about how slaves benefit from slavery, but not how slavemasters benefited from slavery? Aiight bet. pic.twitter.com/DVPCBwlspN — Roy Wood Jr aka Snack Turner (@roywoodjr) July 22, 2023

#Slavery was not only evil, children were separated from their mothers, physical abuse of slaves existed from those that mastered over them, girls/women raped, beating existed on a daily and our men were the ungodly lynched. What is the vocational benefit? — EvelynJJohnson (@EvelynJJohnson) July 23, 2023

While @VP Kamala is trying to hide the history of slavery from Americans @RonDeSantis is telling the whole truth about it! In fact, here is what Booker T. Washington said about him and others using their skills to benefit their lives.



Shame on you Kamala for disrespecting the… pic.twitter.com/f9LFiwFNB7 — Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) July 23, 2023

Kim Daniels once said “I thank God for slavery.” Last month she was appointed to Florida’s African American History Task Force.



This controversial lawmaker from Duval County will play a role in implementing the new standards that teach that there were benefits to slavery. pic.twitter.com/LcezBRUXqT — David Heath (@davidhth) July 22, 2023

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)