7 Signs The Ad-Supported Media Business Is Headed For Financial Crisis

Media companies are being hit hard by the current economic downturn the U.S. is experiencing. Media companies, big and small, are announcing total shutdowns or major workforce cuts. While it is mainly media that is ad-supported, even non-profit media companies are making deep cuts as well.

But this is really nothing new; media job losses have increased in each of the last three recessions as advertisers pull back, CNBC reported.

But some are optimistic.

“While an economic downturn may affect the media advertising market, we’re on track to achieve our business growth goals following a milestone year of profitability,” Roger Lynch, CEO of Conde Nast, told CNBC. The company publishes The New Yorker and Vogue and turned a profit last year after many years of losing money.

Yet others warn of tough times.

“If you are in the business of programmatic advertising, which most digital media companies are, you’ll suffer at some point when the economy turns. It’s simply out of your hands,” Graydon Carter, founder of subscription-based media company Air Mail and former longtime editor of Conde Nast’s Vanity Fair, said in an interview. “I think [a downturn] will be brutal and possibly long.”

Here are seven signs that the media business is headed for a financial crisis.

1. Media fail: Vice Vice

Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-May. At the time, Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital submitted what is known as a “stalking horse bid” to buy the company’s assets; an initial bid was approximately $225 million.



Vice assets and liabilities were worth between $500 million and $1 billion, according to the filing. The Vice failure was attributed to the major drop in digital advertising.

“Advertising is down across the board, so it’s a test for a lot of the digital publications,” Megan Duncan, assistant professor at Virginia Tech’s School of Communication, told The Associated Press.

2. Disney selloff

All forms of media are suffering.

Disney may be considered one of the world’s most powerful entertainment company, but now even this multi-media giant is downsizing and selling off assets.

Earlier this year, Disney put roughly a third of the company up for sale, declaring Disney’s linear TV assets noncore. That includes TV networks ABC, FX, and Freeform.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney’s media networks generated 35 percent, or $24.8 billion, of company revenue and more than 50 percent, or $7.5 billion, of its operating income, Bloomberg reported. But Disney’s streaming services–Disney+ and Hulu–were expected to register a loss of about $800 million in the company’s third quarter.

3. Media fail: MediaMath

MediaMath, which offers tools for ad-buying, data management, and other aspects of digital marketing, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware district court in late June. Its debts were between $100 million and $500 million, owing money to between 200 and 999 creditors. It had estimated assets were estimated within that same. Among those it owed were ad tech firms Magnite, PubMatic, Sonobi, Xandr, AdsWizz, Smart AdServer (now Equativ), TripleLift, LiveRamp, Index Exchange, OpenX, Google, DoubleVerify, and GumGum. Some of these ad tech providers are owed more than $1 million, Ad Exchanger reported.

4. BET for sale

Major entertainment giants like Viacom are putting assets up for sale such as BET, BET+, and VH1. Earlier this year, Viacom subsidy Paramount Global put Black Entertainment Television (BET) up for auction for $3 billion price, Cord Cutter News reported.

5. Media debt at alarming high

Debt owed by media companies at high, with Comcast, Charter Communications, and Warner Bros. Discovery commanding the top three positions as the companies with the heftiest debt loads.

Warner Bros. Discovery has paid down $5 billion of its debt, but the high debt by media companies have sparked major industry concern, Variety reported.

6. Media fail: BuzzNews shuts down

It was an industry shocker when BuzzFeed News announced earlier this year that it was shutting down. The move came as its parent company, BuzzFeed Inc., needed to make major cuts. BuzzFeed maintained its other news brand, HuffPost, which BuzzFeed acquired in 2020, NBC News reported.

7. Major media layoffs

A record number of media job cuts have happened so far this year. The media industry has announced at least 17,436 job cuts so far this year, marking the highest year-to-date level of cuts on record, according to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Axios reported.

And, the cuts are happening across the board, from The Los Angeles Times to The Washington Post to crypto news publication The Block to CNN, Business Insider reported.







