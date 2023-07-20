Prompt Engineer: How To Ride The AI Wave and Level Up Your Career

Many people are worried about losing their jobs to AI, or artificial intelligence. But there are jobs within the field that are now thriving, say some experts. One job is prompt engineering (also known as in-context learning).

According to reports, prompt engineering pays six-figure salaries and doesn’t require a degree in computer engineering or even advanced coding skills. And it’s a job that is currently in demand as companies are now looking to hire “prompt engineers” who are responsible for training the new crop of AI tools to deliver more accurate and relevant responses to the questions real people are likely to pose, Time reported.

In an interview with @meghamama on @marketplace, @akorinek explains that we will all need to acquire some of the skills of a "prompt engineer" as AI becomes pervasive. https://t.co/kKM7B6N350 pic.twitter.com/RNrdjgdQdI — Brookings Econ (@BrookingsEcon) July 17, 2023

Prompt engineering involves writing text-based prompts that are fed into the back end of AI tools so they can do things such as generate a blog post or sales email with the proper tone and accurate information.

The demand for workers proficient in AI tools is seeing a dramatic surge. Data from LinkedIn, shared with Time, reveals a 36-fold increase in posts related to “generative AI” compared to the previous year.

And the salaries offered are high-Anthropic, a Google-backed AI startup, for example, recently advertised salaries up to $335,000 for a “Prompt Engineer and Librarian” in San Francisco, Time reported.



Turns out people really want an AI prompt engineer… crazy to see the growth on GitHub! https://t.co/8mTj6KIXRI pic.twitter.com/9DZoqmbCu7 — Matt Shumer (@mattshumer_) July 11, 2023

But some experts say the surge will not last.

“It’s not clear that prompt engineering is going to matter long-term because AI programs are getting better at anticipating what users need and generating prompts,” Ethan Mollick, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told Time. “We also don’t know if there’s a special skill involved for prompt engineering or if it just requires a lot of time spent with chatbots.”

If you're an AI researcher/Platform/Cloud/DevOps/Prompt/LLM Engineer and you haven't checked out the job market lately, you really should



Salaries are up massively (2-3x) from even last year, and the big companies aren't competitive



even small startups are paying well — ⟠yumatrades.eth⟠ – #6585 (😈,😇) (@yumatrades) July 17, 2023

Certified Prompt Engineer from Vanderbilt University UK pic.twitter.com/ZPukQhPjdv — Adv Mohsin Abbas Sial🇵🇰 (@AbbasSial110) July 9, 2023

AI Prompt Engineering.



Is this gonna be a thing?



Here’s what I think 👇🏻



As a stand alone job… no. No one is going to get paid $800k to be a prompt engineer.



Why?



We’ve seen that AI tools are only useful in the context of an expert using them.



✅ A skilled developer… https://t.co/b7E77baUrP pic.twitter.com/sM9puBIzWj — BowTied Head Hunter | Chad Recruiter (@BowTiedHH) July 14, 2023

Photo by Laker : https://www.pexels.com/photo/serious-african-american-man-with-laptop-5792979/