Lupe Fiasco Called ‘Kafir’ And ‘Retarded’ By Muslims Over Questions And Criticism Of Islam

There was a time when hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco praised Islam. Now, the rapper, who has said he is Muslim, is being slammed on social media for questioning and criticism of the religion. And the blasts have been vicious, with one person even using hate speech and calling him “mentally retarded.” Another sued the South African slander “kafir,” which is a derogatory word for a Black person.

He was born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco and raised in Chicago. He rose to fame in 2006 following the success of his debut album, “Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor.” Jay-Z reportedly helped him sign a record deal with Atlantic Records. He released his second album, “Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool,” in December 2007. The lead single, “Superstar,” became his first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His third album, “Lasers,” was released in May 2011 and became his first album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. His highest charting single was “The Show Goes On, “which peaked at number 9. His latest album, “Drill Music in Zion,” was released in June 2022.

Back in 2012, he wrote a song about not pledging allegiance to the American flag because he is Muslim.



The song “Strange Fruition,” a modern take on Billie Holiday’s 1933 racially charged “Strange Fruit,” had lyrics that said, “Now I can’t pledge allegiance to your flag/’Cause I can’t find no reconciliation with your past,” MTV reported.

In an interview, he explained the lyrics, “My moms and my pops told us when we were little kids, ‘You don’t say the pledge of allegiance.’ More from a religious kind of thing, halfway. You pledge your allegiance to God, and that’s it. Being Muslim and things like that, you don’t pledge allegiance to no flag.”

Then in 2014, he said that he thought Islam would grow so big that it would take over the country, BET reported.

But in a discussion posted to the YouTube channel Lo Da Truth two years ago, Lupe Fiasco was critical of Islam and the Quran.

“To the majority of the world, the Quran it’s a book. It’s okay, all right; I just don’t know if the all-powerful entity does not know everything,” he complained.

He later added, “The word knowledge in and of itself is an imperfect word, so why would you apply imperfect things supposedly to your perfect manifestation of creation?”

The rapper’s new thoughts on Islam aren’t sitting well with folks.

“After seeing his latest tweets, I genuinely believe Lupe Fiasco is mentally retarded,” tweeted Muhammad Umar Mustafa.

“Obviously, even before his hatred for Quran was outed, no Muslim should have followed him, as he was a fasiq promoter of haram. That didn’t stop Suhaib Webb from promoting him with high praise for years,” tweeted Daniel Haqiqatjou.

