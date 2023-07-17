Calls Go Out For School That Invited Sexyy Red To Be Reported To Authorities

An up-and-coming hip-hop artist named Sexyy Red from St. Louis, Missouri, was recently invited to appear at a local high school, and video footage of her entering the school’s gymnasium has been seen by millions on Twitter.

There is no footage of her performing, and despite all the backlash, the rapper says she did not perform during the visit. Still, there are calls for the school to be reported to authorities.

Not to single her out, but why would any school have an artist come perform a song called Poundtown? Like wtf are we doin here lmao — O (@InternationalO) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red is known for her sexually-infused and raunchy lyrics. Her material is far from PG.

There have been reports that she performed her explicit hit song “Pound Town” in front of school-aged children, mainly teenagers. Again, the rapper refutes this.

What school should I go to next it’s been a minute! pic.twitter.com/BuBlxqnMa2 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023

Either way, social media exploded, with most comments against the artist’s visit.

“Somebody find the school and report this bs, don’t let this disgusting degenerate anywhere near kids,” tweeted tae.

“Not to single her out, but why would any school have an artist come perform a song called Poundtown? Like wtf are we doin here lmao,” tweeted O.

Like many on Twitter, Aggressive_Noob questioned the choice for a celebrity visit.



“They brought “pussy pink, booty hole brown” rappin ass red to a school with kids!!!??? Are you serious right now!? Help me understand this logic!!??” asked Aggressive_Noob.

What hell was this about? pic.twitter.com/9H4agLIQNX — Smash Brandi’s Cooch (@LongLiveLalo) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red, born Janae Wherry, garnered mainstream attention after releasing “Pound Town” (with producer Tay Keith) in January 2023 when the song went viral on TikTok, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

She comes right in the door throwing up gang signs🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Yeadatzay🇺🇸🏴♊️ (@somebodycallzay) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red went to social media to defend her performance. She posted in the comment section of the Shade Room blog post. According to the rapper, she didn’t perform at the school and was there to do some charity work, XXL reported.

She wrote: “I actually didn’t perform it was a prom week and I went up there to give the girls bundles and boys money for haircuts cause I remember when I needed help wit my prom stuff!”

She continued, “Pay attention to the fellas behind me with gags in their hands… shout @princebeautysupply for helping me make this happen [heart hand emoji and shaking hand emoji]. SEXYY LOVE DA KIDS.”

Parents get involved and pressure the school administration. Speak up and protect the children — The Black Hockey Club (@BlackHockeyClu1) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red (Photo: Instagram, @sexyyred)