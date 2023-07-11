Not Just ChatGPT: 10 Easy-To-Use AI Tools to Stay Ahead of The Game

The messaging from stakeholders is clear: AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we do business.

Also riding this “transformative wave” is a growing fear of missing out (FOMO) among businesses that have not yet embraced AI tools, according to Jason Kessler, digital director at Canadian marketing agency William Joseph Communications.

“Businesses that resist AI adoption risk losing out on competitive advantages and market share,” Joseph wrote in a LinkedIn blog. They may find it difficult to meet customer expectations in an era where personalized experiences and rapid responses are the norm.

AI’s advantages include automation, improved decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences,making them useful tools to stay ahead in a competitive landscape, Kessler wrote.

“If you’re not using AI, you’re falling behind,” Zain Kahn told his 458,800 Twitter followers. Kahn goes by “The AI Guy” and claims to be building the world’s biggest AI newsletter.

Here are 10 AI tools to stay ahead of the game suggested by Kahn and Kirk Borne, an advisor to startups and speaker who claims to be a top influencer in #BigData #DataScience #AI.

12ft.io

An online tool that unlocks paid articles online, 12ft shows the cached, unpaywalled version of pages that Google doesn’t show. Here’s how 12ft explains it: “News sites want Google to index their content so it shows up in search results. So they don’t show a paywall to the Google crawler. We benefit from this because the Google crawler will cache a copy of the site every time it crawls it. All we do is show you that cached, unpaywalled version of the page.”



Here’s how it works: “Prepend 12ft.io/ to the URL of any paywalled page, and we’ll try our best to remove the paywall and get you access to the article.”

Ellie

Ellie is an AI email assistant that learns from your writing style and crafts replies as if they were written by you. It’s powered by GPT-4. The TryEllie.com website says Ellie understands context and is multilingual. “I struggled to compose formal emails in English, but now Ellie writes them and saves me SO much time!” Julie Berteaux wrote in a testimonial posted to the site.

You can try a demo, install the app free and purchase a license.

Opus Clip

OpusClip turns long videos into 10 short videos in one click, powered by OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT. “AI analyzes your video to identify the most compelling hooks, extracts relevant juicy highlights from different parts of your video, and seamlessly rearranges them into cohesive viral short videos,” the website claims. The AI “automatically generates a score to show the virality potential of each short clip. The score is based on AI’s analysis on thousands of viral videos.”

You can select a specific timeframe to clip or look for specific parts to clip based on keywords.

Butternut

Butternut.ai claims to help you create a website in 20 seconds with AI including text and visuals, ready to launch, with built-in SEO, full customization to suit your brand voice, and no coding required. You can talk to Butternut via text and you can try it for free.

Butternut uses generative AI — a type of artificial intelligence model that, when trained on massive data sets, is capable of automatically producing content in the form of text, images, audio and video.

Tome

Tome claims to be the world’s first generative storytelling format to truly harness the power of AI, enabling anyone to tell a compelling story. Users can type a prompt into the command bar and generate a presentation, outline, or story with text and images. Prompts allow users to add new pages with more context.

Tome says it can transform a creative brief, strategy document or website into a tome, or summarize long-format content into essential points.

Make.com

Make promises to tackle the slow, repetitive, daily tasks faced by businesses, combining automation and AI to make automation easily accessible to virtually everyone without writing code. For example, Make can help in customer support with feedback analysis (speech recognition, sentiment analysis, keyword extraction). Or in legal contracts with analysis (text extraction with OCR, keyword extraction, entity recognition), according to the website.

Decktopus

Decktopus is a viable alternative to PowerPoint with visually attractive slides and a robust template library when you need to quickly wrap your message in a visually appealing slide deck, according to SoftwareAdvice. It lets you focus on the content rather than the slide design. You can create presentations by filling in blanks and don’t have to design anything yourself, Pitchground reported.

Meetgeek.ai

Meetgeek says it allows users to video record, transcribe, summarize, and share key insights from meetings. It produces an AI-generated summary after every meeting and says users “never spend time writing follow-ups again.”

This eliminates the hassle of taking notes, transcribing meeting minutes and manually sharing them with others, and hours coordinating meeting decisions with teammates, according to the company website.

The app claims to provide a “conversation summary written in human-like language,” a one-paragraph outline of the meeting highlights, meeting transcript with timestamps for quick navigation, and auto-tags for action items, points of concern, or important details.

Claid.ai

Claid.ai is an AI tool to add compelling backgrounds to product images. The website encourages users to try it out, saying it will “simplify your content creation process by transforming boring product images to photoshoot-quality marketing images.”

Recall.ai

Recall.ai provides a single API for meeting bots on every platform like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more. It promises to take the pain out of meeting bots, allowing users to easily build and run bots for every platform without burning months of developer time.