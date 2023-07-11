Popular YouTuber Issues Social Media Fatwa Against Twerk Culture: You’ve Been Dumbed Down, F’d Into Submission

The recent Essence Festival was full of powerful performances and female empowerment speeches, but hitmaking soul singer India.Arie spoke out about performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe that were, some others also complained, unnecessarily risqué–and the twerk culture was in full effect.

The “Video” singer-songwriter noted that Megan and Monáe lacked “discretion” and encouraged their audiences to perform sexual moves, which, said India.Arie was counterintuitive to the festival’s female empowerment message. During Megan’s performance, for example, the rapper invited 20 attendees for an on-stage twerk session. And, Monáe flashed her breast (even though her nipple was covered with a pasty), OkayPlayer reported.

Essence shared a video of Janelle Monae on stage during her performance with the caption, “Hot girl boot camp was in full effect last night. It’s @janellemonae with the encouragement for us,” Hot 97 reported.

“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE,” India.Arie blasted in the post’s comments. “No, is everything for KIDS? No, is everything for EVERYBODY? So when we as a culture make something like this mainstream ~ it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.”

She continued, “Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – out Music – to show us in a respectful light. I’d likes to go on the record saying : this won’t age well, and that’s my issue. I LOVE Janelle AND Meg the way I love us all — AND I don’t like this moment. Don’t bother debating me. Lol idc and I DO this. for 25 yrs, I’ve done THIS. so. read ponder or don’t.”



Popular YouTuber influencer Art Cathey agreed with India.Arie in a video post on her YouTube channel, where she has 31.000 subscribers.

Her channel covers a variety of topics, according to her website, such as African-American wellness, herbal detox, dating, and even real estate opportunities.

“I stand with Andy Irie for speaking out against twerking at Essence Fest, thank you sis,” Cathey said.

She went on to point out that the women, many dressed in short shorts or dresses, twerking on stage were also being unsanitary.

“You didn’t put your pu**y womb, the damn portal of life and death, you just put the pu**y on the floor and dragging around like a goddamn b***h in heat,” she slammed.

Cathey went on to address the woman, saying they were doing a disgrace to themselves and the Black community.

“That’s what I see with all this twerking…sit down…the next time you see that Cardi B video and you twerking and twerking, ask yourself what the fu*k am I twerking for? How is this edifying my community? How is this is edifying me, my children?” she asked.

She continued, “When I shake my naked ass on stage and get out in front of the world and put my camera on, what am I representing about my Black community? What am I saying about my legacy? I’m representing my mother, my father, my ancestors… and all you represent is some slaves that’s been dumbed down; you’ve been brainwashed, f**ked into submission.”

Photo: YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1MIQg9btxY