Fact Check: Mass Shooter In Philly Was a Crossdresser But Not BLM Activist, Only Posted Hashtag

On July 3, Kimbrady Carriker allegedly fatally shot five people in Philadelphia. When arrested, the 40-year-old told police he carried out the mass shooting to clean up the neighborhood, law enforcement sources said. The victims, who were shot at random, were between 15 and 59 years old.

Authorities are investigating a since-deleted social media page believed to belong to the accused gunman. The posts include ones about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms,” according to a law enforcement source. CNN reported that in May, Carriker shared posts from pro-gun groups supporting former President Donald Trump and the Second Amendment. A month later, he shared a video mocking a speech by President Joe Biden, who he said was trying to “take our arms.”

And while he was not a member of Black Lives Matter, he did post a BLM hashtag on another occasion.

Carriker posted photos on his Facebook page of armed protesters dressed as Black Panthers taken at a 2020 Atlanta protest. He wrote that they were “exercising their first and second amendment” rights.

Kimbrady Carriker is the suspect in the Philadelphia mass shooting.

This is the second transgender gunman since March. Reports are falsely calling this person a "BLM activist." All he actually did was post some BLM hashtags online.

So now they've changed it to "BLM supporter." pic.twitter.com/jBGZQ6YoXP — ProfessorBlackTruth (@ProfBlacktruth) July 5, 2023



In a court hearing July 5, Carriker was arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, and he was ordered held without bail.

Some conservative media outlets have labeled Carriker, who has taken selfie photos wearing women’s clothes, as a crossdresser, but there is no information on how he identifies.

Carriker appeared to fire randomly along several blocks of southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. He was caught after a police chase. He had with him an AR-style rifle, a 9 mm handgun, a scanner that tracks emergency response radio traffic and was wearing a bulletproof vest and ski mask, authorities said.

Those who were killed in the shooting were Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, The Daily Beast reported.

Two boys, ages 2 and 13, were shot in the legs and were in stable condition, according to police.

“On what was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening, this armed and armored individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a news conference.

Carriker had a previous gun conviction in 2033, CNN reported.



Two photos of Kimbrady Carriker. (R) Credit: Philadelphia Police Department. (L) Credit: Twitter, @ProfBlacktruth, https://twitter.com/profblacktruth/status/1676418994583093248?s=61