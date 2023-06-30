Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action In College Admissions, Black America Speaks Out

The Supreme Court struck down college affirmative action programs with a ruling on June 29 after decades of efforts to end the consideration of race in the admissions process.

In a case that involved affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University, the court ruled that both programs violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and because of this are unlawful, CNBC reported.

The Supreme Court votes 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the Harvard case.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a passionate dissent, saying the opinion “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” In a demonstration of the controversial nature of the case, justices read their dissents from the bench for the first time since 2019.

Conservatives praised the decision. Former President Donald Trump said it was “a great day for America.” But Liberals called it a setback in the fight against discrimination

“It wasn’t perfect, but there’s no doubt that it helped offer new ladders of opportunity for those who, throughout our history, have too often been denied a chance to show how fast they can climb,” said former first lady Michelle Obama.

Justice Clarence Thomas, a Black conservative, has been a long-term critic of affirmative action. In his 58-page opinion he called the programs in question “rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in the entering classes.”



President Joe Biden says he "strongly, strongly disagrees" with the Supreme Court's ruling that sharply curbs the use of race in college admissions https://t.co/eFMRsd3YF2 pic.twitter.com/d4RR9eLrdB — Bloomberg (@business) June 29, 2023

Due to the ruling, colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis in admissions, CNN reported.

Reparations advocate Dr. William Sandy Darity responded to a tweet by Victor ray, author of “On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care.” Ray tweeted, “If you think getting rid of affirmative action is going to positively impact the ‘stereotypes that attach to all minorities’ you might want to read some history.”

Darity responded, “The idea [t]hat affirmative action produced anti-Back stereotypes is absurd. If anything, it’s the prejudicial beliefs underlying the stereotypes that has been weaponized to bring affirmative action on behalf of Black American admissions to formerly exclusionary universities down.”

The idea hat affirmative action produced anti-black stereotypes is absurd. If anything, it's the prejudicial beliefs underlying the stereotypes that has been weaponized to bring affirmative action on behalf of black American admissions to formerly exclusionary universities down. — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) June 29, 2023

Many pointed out that Affirmative Action programs often benefited whites.

“This decision will destroy important diversity on campuses, which educates. I know experiencing ME at the @Penn benefitted white students like @JeffreyGoldberg, as engaging him enhanced my development. This ruling will also have the unintended consequence of strengthening HBCU’s,” tweeted activist and talk show host Rev. Conrad Tillard.

“When I ask students this question, the replies I get most often include ‘racial equality,’ ‘racial justice,’ ‘racial discrimination,’ ‘racial preferences,’ or ‘quotas.’ Rarely do people mention gender. So it comes as a surprise to many to discover that white women have benefited more from affirmative action programs and policies than any other demographic,” wrote sociologist Wendy Leo Moore, a professor at Texas A+M University, in a 2022 op-ed for Teen Vogue.

This decision will destroy important diversity on campuses, which educates. I know experiencing ME at the @Penn benefitted white students like @JeffreyGoldberg, as engaging him enhanced my development. This ruling will also have the unintended consequence of strengthening HBCU’s pic.twitter.com/dtrpaPsAdP — Rev. Conrad Tillard (@conradtillard) June 29, 2023

Chair of the California Reparations Task Force Kamilah Moore stressed that the decision is all the more reason reparations are needed. “Further confirmation that lineage-based reparations, and even admissions preferences (like legacy admissions), rather than race-based, is the only viable path forwar,” she tweeted.

Tweeter Nija. agreed, tweeting, “After reading Justice Thomas’s opinion, we might have a major victory towards lineage based redress, y’all.”

Further confirmation that lineage-based reparations, and even admissions preferences (like legacy admissions), rather than race-based, is the only viable path forward. #AB3121 #CRTF #ReparationsNow https://t.co/7V93eKf0ZC — Kamilah Moore, Esq. (@KamilahMooreEsq) June 29, 2023

After reading Justice Thomas’s opinion, we might have a major victory towards lineage based redress, y’all. pic.twitter.com/8eOhqWyGFR — nija. (@majornija) June 29, 2023

“1619 Project” creator, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, tweeted the decision should ot be made by the Supreme Court. She posted, “An elite, white majority determining after just 50 years of weak, half-hearted affirmative action efforts, that they are the ones to decide that enough has been done to address centuries of explicit racial exclusion against Black people is the most American ruling ever.”

“Members of the same race do not all share the exact same experiences and viewpoints; far from it. A black person from rural Alabama surely has different experiences than a black person from Manhattan or a black first-generation immigrant from Nigeria…”



Clarence Thomas pic.twitter.com/uxmAH5Qa5N — WenGuangLie 🇺🇸 (@guang_lie) June 29, 2023

My SCOTUS affirmative action thread:



College admissions sexy because we like to think that in America, you make yourself who you are through education. But affirmative action is supposed to redress lineage harms, so forget college admissions, and let's talk college contracts. — Irami Osei-Frimpong (@IramiOF) June 29, 2023

The supreme court has voted to end #AffirmativeAction due to lawsuits brought forth by Asian students at Harvard. However, let’s be completely honest, with the covert anti-Black sentiments that permeate every American institution, millennials were NOT benefiting from it! 🛑 🧢 — Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) June 29, 2023

Photo by Tony Schnagl: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-brown-coat-and-black-cap-5588224/