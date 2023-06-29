Texas Republicans Introduce Bill To Ban Bailouts For States That Implement Reparations

In a move that seems to be designed to discourage the growing local reparations movement, Texas Republicans have introduced a bill to bar federal bailouts of states that implement reparations.

The No Bailouts for Reparations Act (HR 4321) was introduced on June 23, just days after Juneteenth, by Texas GOP House member Rep. Brian Babin. If passed, the bill would prohibit federal bailouts or financial assistance from going to states or municipalities operating programs giving reparations for slavery.

“American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for radical, race-based ‘reparation’ payments to please the woke Left,” Babin told Fox News Digital.

“My bill ensures that government entities enacting reparation laws based on race, ethnicity, national origin, or slavery cannot receive federal bailouts,” he continued.

The proposed legislation states the U.S. government, “including the Federal Reserve System and independent agencies, may not provide any loan, grant, or other form of financial assistance to the government of any State or political subdivision thereof, or any agency or instrumentality of such a State or political subdivision, that enacts into law any program providing reparations on the basis of slavery; or race, ethnicity, national origin, or historical practices related thereto.”

The bill also “shall only apply to the unit of government so enacting a reparations program.”

Supporting the bill are 13 of Babin’s fellow Republicans, including fellow Texas Reps. Troy Nehls and Ronny Jackson, Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah, and Rep. Scott Franklin of Florida.



Babin’s bill seems to have been sparked by the increase in the number of states and cities that are considering reparations, including California and Atlanta.

Critics of the bill charge that it is a means to punish cities and states for pursuing reparations, TAG24 reported.



Utah Rep. Burgess Owens talks to supporters during an Utah Republican election night party on June 28, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)/Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, calls for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)/Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, speaks during a interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)/Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, scalls for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)