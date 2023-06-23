Nigerian Man: If Not For British Intervention, I Would Be Slave Trading Igbos Like My Father

Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a controversial Nigerian radical activist, recently had lots to say about his fellow countrymen and the British involvement in Nigeria.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dokubo was seen calling the Igbo people of Nigeria slaves who would have continued to be sold if not for the British government’s intervention, Punch reported.

If not for British intervention, I’ll still be selling Igbos, just like my father sold them — Asari Dokubo pic.twitter.com/OiBNRWQN2h — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 20, 2023

The Igbo people are an ethnic group in Nigeria. They are primarily found in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States of Nigeria. According to World Atlas, the Igbo population of Nigeria at 18 percent of a total population of 230 million, or approximately 42 million people.

Dokubo is a confrontational political figure of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Population figures for the Ijaws vary greatly, though most range from 13 million to 15 million, Africa 101 Lost Tribes reported.

Dokubo was president of the Ijaw Youth Council and later founded the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, an armed group operating in the Niger Delta region. A Muslim, Dokubo often expresses populist views and takes an anti-government stance.

The British targeted Nigeria because of its massive natural resources, according to Ohio State University. Colonial Nigeria was ruled by the British Empire from the mid-nineteenth century until 1960, when Nigeria achieved independence.



In the video, he said, “The Igbo people do not know their roots. They don’t have respect for who bought their father. You think every Kalabari man is a Kalabari man.

“See how the Igbo people are dying. They keep saying that I have run away. Look at me; I’m here,” he continued.

He also said, “If not for the British, I’ll still be selling Igbos, just like my father sold them.”

On top of this, he displayed an AK-47 rifle in the video and added that the Igbo people were attention seekers.

Many spoke out against Dokubo’s words.

Mujahid Asari Dokubo, Twitter screen shot, @instablog9ja/ Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)