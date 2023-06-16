Judge Sentences Black Man To 70 Years In Prison Over Spitting On Cop

In Lubbock, Texas, spitting on a police officer could land you in prison for 70 years. At least, that’s the sentence one Black man got recently.

Larry Pearson, 36, received that sentence in April. He had been arrested in May 2022 for domestic violence after a victim flagged down an officer in northeast Lubbock, according to prosecutor Jessica Gorman.

The victim told police that Pearson had hit her several times and that he had a gun, which turned out to be an airsoft gun. An airsoft gun is a replica gun made to look realistic and shoot small pellets. They are legal in Texas, according to Texas Changes.

Pearson was taken into custody and was upset the victim was not arrested instead, Gorman said. He started kicking at the doors in the officer’s vehicle. When the officers opened the door to tell him to stop, he allegedly spit at both officers, The Hill reported.

Pearson kept spitting after he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center, Gorman said.

Since Pearson had prior convictions of aggravated robbery and continuous family violence, the minimum sentence Pearson could have received would’ve been 25 years.

“If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals [in prison],” Gorman said during closing arguments.

Pearson was found guilty on two counts of harassment of a public servant for spitting at Lubbock Police officers, EverythingLubbock.com reported.



“You’re not going to get 70 years for something like this when you’ve never been in trouble before,” Gorman told Nexstar’s KLBK/KAMC.

Defense Attorney Jim Shaw argued to the jury that the sentencing was for a “simple misdemeanor” in a circumstance that got “out of control.”

Many reacted to the sentence on Twitter with disbelief.

“70 year prison term for spitting???” asked Counter-Racism.

Others said the sentence had a racial overtone.

“If he was white, he would have received 5 months,” tweeted Original Blood.

And still, others said the sentence is par for the course for the U.S.

“Only in the USA!” This is what gets my ‘Blood Boiling,'” Gepe tweeted.

"Only in the USA!"

This is what gets my "Blood Boiling"

Larry Pearson at his sentencing in Lubbock, Texas, on April 12, 2023. (Screengrab via KLBK)