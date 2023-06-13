Wholesome Home Depot Woman Sparks ‘OnlyFans Culture’ Debate, Shaq DM

A Home Depot worker who is also a social media influencer recently made a post dressed in her Home Depot uniform, saying that she enjoyed working at her retail job and would never start an OnlyFans.

The post went viral.

Based in London, OnlyFans is an internet subscription-based platform where sex workers, artists, entertainers, and others can monetize their influence, Complex reported. In 2021, OnlyFans had 187.9 million users, out of which 2.1 million were content creators.

Ariana Josephine has more than 50,000 followers on Twitter and 112,000 on Instagram.

Home Depot Girl Taking Over 2.0 pic.twitter.com/7OiaZigvdg — Ariana🫧 (@ariijosephine) June 11, 2023

Well, former National Basketball Association star Shaquille O’Neal saw the backlash to the post by Ariana Josephine and decided to direct message her. He told her, “Don’t let them people bother u,” according to screenshots from Legion Hoops. “Don’t read the comments. Stuff like that will drive you crazy.”

“When Shaq texts, you know you are doing something right, okay!” Josephine said of the exchange.

She added in a separate post, “Last thing I’m going to say is, I don’t think I am too pretty to work anywhere. I work at Home Depot because it’s a decent job that pays good while i’m in school. Please stop taking social media to heart. God bless.”

Last thing I’m going to say is, I don’t think I am too pretty to work anywhere. I work at Home Depot because it’s a decent job that pays good while i’m in school. Please stop taking social media to heart. God bless. 🤍 — Ariana🫧 (@ariijosephine) June 10, 2023



While some were wondering why the NBA Hall of Famer would be sliding into a strange woman’s DMs, Josephine’s post sparked a debate about the OnlyFans culture.

Shaq says he was just trying to uplift the viral Home Depot lady 😅😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bNSwLncgcn — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) June 11, 2023

When asked about his messages to Josephine, O’Neal answered, “Just uplifting people, that’s what the diesel do, baby. I uplift people. Google me.”

The viral DMs has people talking on Twitter.

“I know shawty a good woman… she coulda made an onlyfans but she got a real job and it’s an honest living,” Ivan reported.

I know shawty a good woman… she coulda made an onlyfans but she got a real job and it’s an honest living https://t.co/Dt69FletNv — Ivan (@Hovshelper) June 9, 2023

“The plot twist.. The Home Depot girl that y’all made go viral Based on her looks Turned out to be religious classy educated And doesn’t mind working a regular job To earn a living City girls count your days,” Master Student tweeted.

City girls count your days https://t.co/ZxNez9uVB8 pic.twitter.com/zHZQ4EhcHk — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) June 11, 2023

Others addressed the backlash Josephine has received, as there have been complaints that she was shaming sex workers. She has since clarified that was not her intent.

“Yall being mean as shit to that Home Depot girl for no reason whatsoever. I kinda expected that tho, it always happens when a regular woman gets alot of attention from men on this app,” Reginald tweeted.

“y’all seen an attractive girl working at Home Depot and immediately started speaking ill of sex workers y’all are insane,” Slim noted.

Yall being mean as shit to that Home Depot girl for no reason whatsoever. I kinda expected that tho, it always happens when a regular woman gets alot of attention from men on this app. — Reginald (@Sheer__Opulence) June 11, 2023

y’all seen an attractive girl working at Home Depot and immediately started speaking ill of sex workers😭 y’all are insane. — SLIM (@_slimarella_) June 11, 2023

When I walk up in Home Depot & see the fine ass associate that work in the tools section pic.twitter.com/I7FJ3ixDpI — Maady (@MaadyBK67) June 10, 2023

Think pieces over a Home Depot selfie ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ — 🪦🦇 (@DEADMAN_pt3) June 11, 2023

Over 20 women have posted themselves working at Home Depot in the last 24 hours 💀 pic.twitter.com/LI9sdwQ2Yc — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 12, 2023

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, performs after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)/Ariana Josephine, Twitter screenshot