No Executive Orders, No Presidential Reparations Commission: Biden WH Announces Juneteenth U.S. Government Music Concert

The White House has just announced a special concert to commentate Juneteenth. But what some are taking note of is that while President Joe Biden is calling for a celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, the administration has been silent on reparations–no executive order, no presidential reparations commission.

The argument came up when Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021 that Black America didn’t need another holiday; what is needed is reparations.

The White House has announced a Juneteenth concert to take place on June 13



It will feature Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Ledisi and more: pic.twitter.com/U5Vm6TS0lJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2023

The White House Juneteenth Concert is set for June 13, even though Juneteenth is actually on June 19. The concert will take place on the South Lawn with such performers as Audra McDonald, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi, Morgan State University Marching Band, the Tennessee State University Marching Band, among others, according to a White House press release.

In 2021, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as the nation’s newest Federal holiday.

Although a few states and institutions have examined the case for reparations, longtime reparations advocate William Darity, co-author with A. Kirsten Mullen of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-first Century,” has consistently argued that only the federal government has the budget to pay for reparations for Black Americans. To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, according to Darity.



Despite this, the federal legislation H.R.-40, which calls for the creation of a commission to study reparations, has been stalled for months.

Even Human Rights Watch has put out a call for reparations, stating it is time for the U.S. to “account for its legacy of enslavement is long overdue.”

