The Black American Status Report On Atlanta’s Cop City: Will The Police Mecca Training Camp Happen?

This has to be one of the most controversial projects in Atlanta, but the city council recently voted to fund the massive police training camp that has been known as Cop City.

Protesters flooded the city while they decided to put through funding of $31 million, voting after a 16-hour meeting on June 6. The vote was 11-4. The opposition was so loud and aggressive that the city, closed many City Hall offices and temporarily banned liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes inside the building, CNN reported. If so many citizens in the city are against the facility, which has a $90 million budget, then why did Atlanta’s City Council partially fund it?

This citizen's comments at the "cop city" protests in ATL. 🔥 Holy Sht pic.twitter.com/MrAGAi5Ens — 🥀 Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) June 7, 2023

Officially called the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center it will be 85-acre campus just outside of the city proper and will be used by law enforcement from other cities as well for training. Those against the project say this marks the militarization of the Atlanta police force in a city that is predominately Black and at a time when police killings of Black people are still a major problem nationwide. Atlanta is 49.79 percent Black or African American, and 40.42 percent white.

“A multimillion-dollar police training center, in the middle of a forest, with little transparency or recourse for voters, felt like a slap in the face to people who had been marching Atlanta flat for democracy,” The Intercept reported.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

The big problem with building Cop City off Key road, it’s being built on a big lie. About 10 years ago, Dekalb County government bragged about creating a beautiful 120 acre park / IMAX theater. Be Dekalb County residents voted to increase our sales tax by one cent for the park. — Nayyinah Musaddiq (@anewday888) June 7, 2023

Under the deal the city council voted for, the city will pay just over $30 million now and another $1.2 million a year for the next 30 years to cover debt for the entity building it, the Atlanta Police Foundation, The Intercept reported. The final total will cost the public about twice as much as was reported in late 2021 when the proposal was first authorized.

“If you build it, we will burn it”. pic.twitter.com/Cx5ofqUHzX — Mis·an·thrope-ish 🇺🇦 (@ShenoahAlways) June 7, 2023

Interestingly, the decision-makers for the city of Atlanta are almost all Democrats– the mayor and at least 12 of the city’s 15 council members are Democrats, and of those eight of those voted to pass the funding.

“Atlanta only has one Level 1 trauma hospital in the metro area, but you want $50 million for Cop City?”



PSL member Jermaine Stubbs testifies against the Cop City, calling for Atlanta to instead fund people’s needs, not militarized police: pic.twitter.com/r8IfIRpJe8 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) June 7, 2023

The “Stop Cop City” movement has pulled in protesters from across the country. The January police killing of 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Paez Terán, who had been camping in the woods near the site of the proposed project in DeKalb County, has attracted opposition to the Cop City project, AP News reported.

These arrests demand explanation from the Mayor & Police Chief & more national attention.



They may wish to recall that targeting the charitable status & legitimacy of groups involved in civil rights organizing has a long and ugly history in the South.https://t.co/JM0MA4ANeO — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) June 1, 2023

Community organizer Kamau Franklin speaks during a news conference outside Atlanta’s City Hall, June 7, 2023, to announce an effort to force a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide whether the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center should proceed. Under the proposed referendum, voters would choose whether they want to repeal the ordinance that authorized the lease of the city-owned land upon which the project, which opponents call Cop City, is being built. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)