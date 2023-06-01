MAGA Rappers Put Out Viral Diss Track Against Target And LGTBQ Kids Clothing Campaign

Giant retail chain Target has become the bullseye for LGBTQ backlash. LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more. Last month, the company debuted a line of pride-friendly goods for pride month, June, and has been under fire ever since. Because the Pride Collection includes items for children, there has been a call for the goods to be taken from the story and even a boycott of the popular chain. Now a MAGA rapper named Forgiato Blow and three of his fellow right-wing rhymers–Jimmy Levy, Nick Nittoli, and Stoney Dudebro–have put out a diss song pushing the boycott movement.

The song “Boycott Target” has gone viral and is even out-selling Taylor Swift songs on some streaming services, The Daily Mail reported. In the two-minute song from the Florida-based rapper, there are lyrics accusing Target of promoting an LGBTQ “agenda” with its Pride Collection campaign.

Blow’s real name is Kurt Jantz but goes by Trump Nephew on Twitter. He has been outspoken in support for former president Donald Trump.

MAGA Christian rapper's anti-Target song about boycotting their Satanic merch for kids goes VIRAL



The collection includes several polarizing items such as a “tuck-friendly” bathing suit to put wearers’ private parts and pro-trans T-shirts for kids. It has caused Target to lose a reported $10 billion in market capitalization.



Target said it decided to pull the items from shelves because they have been at the center of the most confrontational behavior” and have led to store staffers being harassed.

Titled “Boycott Target, the two-minute song from alt-right emcee Forgiato Blow was released May 25 and has immediately gone viral. It was released with an accompanying music video filmed in an actual Target store.

The video has been viewed more than 600,000 times on YouTube.

Its lyrics state: “There’s a clean up on every aisle/ Target is targeting’ your kids/ This agenda gotta stop, they know we gonna win.” As the song progresses, the rappers talk about how according to them, LGBTQ “agenda” is going “too far.”

In it, Blow also references the recent Bud Light boycott.

“We’re living in a culture right now where people need to speak out,” Blow said of the song. His other tracks include this year’s “Fock Bud Light,” 2022’s “Burn Balenciaga,” and a tune from his debut album, “All Eyez on Me” titled “Trump Train.”

“We need to stand up for the children,” he said.

