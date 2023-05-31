Former Georgia Sheriff Who Shot Woman in Back of Head Over Penis Size Insult, Sentenced to Life

Jason “Moose” Cunningham was once a sheriff in Georgia. Now he’s been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his lover in June 2020 after she made a joke about his manhood.

Cunningham, 48, shot Nicole Harrington, 37, a married mom of three from Florida, in the back of the head in a parking garage elevator in Augusta, Georgia, in June 2020. According to an affidavit obtained by the station WRDW, Cunningham said he had gone to the parking garage at the Augusta Convention Center on June 18, 2020, to Harrington and to end their affair. Cunningham and Harrington got into a heated argument that turned violent.

Cunningham, formerly with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was upset that she insulted the size of his penis during the argument. He pleaded guilty to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for killing Harrington, reported WJBF.

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life,” District Attorney Jared Williams said.

Cunningham told investigators that he shot Harrington after she “insult[ed] the size of his manhood,” according to a statement from the Augusta District Attorney’s Office. He left her to die in a parking garage elevator. Following the shooting, Cunningham was involved in an eight-hour standoff with police before being arrested. He had two loaded guns when he surrendered.

Cunningham served as a deputy for about 14 years but resigned in February 2018 after failing a drug test, The New York Post reported.

He also handled fundraising and marketing at Forces United, resigning less than two months ago. A statement from the organization read: “During his tenure, he was dedicated to our mission of serving veterans and very involved in the community. We are praying for everyone involved in this situation.”

Cunningham was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison on the murder charge plus five years for the weapons count.

Jason “Moose” Cunningham as a deputy sheriff (left, image via @JayAndersonTV/Twitter) and in his arrest photo (right, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)



