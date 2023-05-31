New Conspiracy Theory: Hillary Clinton Claims Putin Invaded Ukraine Because Trump Lost Election

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump seem to agree on something.

They both seem to think Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 because Trump lost the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Clinton recently appeared at the FT Weekend hosted by the Financial Times, and during an interview for the event, she said of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, “He launched his invasion, his second invasion of Ukraine, in part because Trump lost. He thought if Trump had won, Trump would have pulled us out of NATO…so he thought he had to go forward (with the war).”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 31 member states – 29 European and two North American.

Had Clinton tapped into a conspiracy theory? Trump has been saying in interviews for the last year that Putin invaded Ukraine because of “rigged election.” And he called the invasion a “smart” move by Putin, The New York Times reported.

Putin has made no secret that he wants the U.S. to leave NATO, the military alliance between the U.S., Europe, and Canada that has deterred Soviet and Russian aggression for 70 years. And he did not want Ukraine to become part of NATO, though that looks inevitable if the country defeats Russia.

While he was president, Trump complained about NATO. In fact, Trump “suggested a move tantamount to destroying NATO: the withdrawal of the United States,” The New York Times reported.

According to Trump, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was still president. Trump said that “never in a million years” would such an invasion have happened during his presidency.

“He sees the weakness and stupidity of this administration,” Trump said of the Russian president during a Fox News interview. “As an American, I am angry and saddened. It happened because of a rigged election.”

During his administration in 2018, Trump sided with Russia in its first invasion of the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014.

During the FT Weekend festival in Washington, Clinton also warned that re-electing Trump in 2024 would “spell the end of democracy” in the U.S. and the “end of Ukraine.”

