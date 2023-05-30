Before Passing, Tina Turner Regretted Not Using Conventional Medicine For High Blood Pressure

On May 24, music legend Tina Turner died at the age of 83. The next day her cause of death was revealed. Initially, her rep said she had been battling a “long illness” but did not disclose further details. But it was revealed she was dealing with kidney disease and high blood pressure.

In fact, the superstar singer admitted just two months before her death that she was in “great danger” due to her battle with kidney disease, Page Six reported.

It seems Turner regretted not taking the conventional approach to treating her high blood pressure.

“My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” Turner shared on Instagram on March 9. “I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long, I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

This wasn’t the first time Turner discussed her health issues.

In a feature-length documentary titled “Tina,” she revealed she had been dealing with a number of physical and mental health ailments for various years.

Turner said she was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978, but she admitted she “didn’t care much about it” and “didn’t really try to control it.” And after suffering from a stroke in 2009, she said found out her kidneys had lost 35 percent of their function, TMZ reported.

She went on dialysis. In 2017 she received a kidney transplant in 2017 from her second husband, Erwin Bach.

When singing legend Cher visited Turner recently, she said she realized how sick she was.

“She fought this sickness for such a long time, and she was so strong as you think she would be,” Cher told CNN. “But I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore.”

Cher mentioned that Turner had a dialysis machine in her house when she visited her.

High blood pressure, like Turner suffered from, is common among Black Americans. About 55 percent of Black adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension or HBP, according to the American Heart Association. Black people also have disproportionately high rates of more severe HBP, and it develops earlier in life.

When someone has high blood pressure, the heart works harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. This causes the lower left heart chamber (left ventricle) to thicken. A thickened left ventricle increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 1, 2008, the first stop on her Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)