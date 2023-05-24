‘Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,’ Charlemagne’s Comedy Central Show, Canceled: 3 Things To Know

Charlamagne Tha God’s venture into late-night TV has been cut short. Paramount has canceled his talk show “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” which aired on Comedy Central shows.

“We will not be resuming production on another season of ‘Hell of A Week,’” a Comedy Central spokesperson said, as reported by The Wrap. “We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

Charlamagne is better known for his morning gig as co-host of the long-running radio show “The Breakfast Club,” which is nationally syndicated.

Here are three things to know.

1. Show produced by Colbert

Popular late-night TV host Stephen Colbert was the executive producer of “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.” It was also executive produced by Charlamagne.

Colbert is a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He is best known for hosting the satirical Comedy Central program “The Colbert Report” from 2005 to 2014 and the CBS talk program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” since September 2015.

2. Formerly known as…

The show underwent several name changes. It was initially called “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” using the host’s birth name for the first season. Then it was “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God.” Then finally, “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.” The show debuted on Comedy Central in September 2021.

“The Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder was also involved in the series.

3. Show rebrand didn’t work

During its first season, the show focused “deep dives” into social issues, especially those affecting younger demographics and African-Americans, and interviews with notable figures such as politicians, Variety reported.

In July 2022, the half-hour show would be reformatted for its second season and retitled. It switched to a panel discussion format, and made its second season premiere after “The Daily Show.”

The new format featured unlikely pairings of comedians, celebrities, and thought-leaders.

Charlamagne Tha God attends the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards at the Edison Ballroom on March 5, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)