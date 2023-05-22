Baltimore Influencer And Father Hotboy Chuckie Commits Suicide: Black America Responds

The suicide rate for African Americans has increased dramatically over the past decade, with Black men seeing the highest spike. A popular influencer who goes by the name Hotboy Chuckie on Instagram and Purplereignera Chuck on Twitter recently committed suicide, after posting what appears to be a suicide note and video on social media.

The exact date of his apparent suicide is not exactly known, but many of his fans commented about his death on May 20. It was stated on social media that a friend found the father of two young boys dead of what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The influecer’s name and exact age are also unknown.

Suicide deaths occur across the lifespan and have increased for Black youth as well, along with other racial and ethnic minorities, according to Rheeda Walker, professor of psychology and director of the University of Houston’s Culture, Risk and Resilience Lab.

The highest rate of death is among Black Americans aged 25-34, said Walker, who recently conducted research on the suicide rate by Black people.

“Unfortunately, Black men often suffer in silence,” said therapist Nettie Jones, MS, LPC. “They don’t seek the help that sometimes women will reach out to get. We’ll call our girlfriends, let them know that things are not okay. But, unfortunately, Black men tend not to do that. They hold things in; they self-medicate, and they are workaholics. The kind of do stuff that’s not very healthy.”



In his video post, Chuckie spoke of losing a close friend and not fully healing from the loss. He also reveals a severe gambling problem. He goes on to thank several people in his life. He says, “This is my last post. Don’t be sad.”

His companion, Stephanie Skyy, also shared the news on her Instagram story, stating that he shot himself, The Sports Grail reported.

His death was mourned on Black Twitter and took it as a sign to be more aware you not only your mental health but the mental health of those around you.

“Damn hotboychuckie. pay attention to your friends battling depression and suicidal thoughts,” posted _forever_nee.

“can’t believe I woke up to a post saying that your gone! Unbelievable we are all going to miss you #hotboychuckie People please stop take a moment and check on your loved one MENTAL HEALTH IS REAL AND ITS KNOCKING ON A LOT OF PEOPLE,” Danielle Butler tweeted.

I can’t believe I woke up to a post saying that your gone! Unbelievable we are all going to miss you #hotboychuckie 🥲💔🙏🏽🕊️

Many related to the pain he expressed in his final video.

“i need to go to therapy because when my father first died i was depressed af wanted to die even wanted to take my life & seeing that boy hotboychuckie ig just put me in a sad place because i was once him & I Beat DEPRESSION & Suicide fr Praying For His Sons fr,” tweeted Brittanyyy.

Photo: Hotboy Chuckie and his two sons, Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcpwjOJT_1/