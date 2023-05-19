Former Clayton County Sheriff Takes Private Plane To Start Time In Penitentiary

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in Georgia was convicted of violating the civil rights of six detainees in the Clayton County Jail in 2022. And on May 15, he posted a video to his Facebook page showing him strolling onto a private jet to apparently head to FCI Forrest City Low in Forrest City, Arkansas, to start his 18-month sentence. FCI Forrest City Low is a low-security federal correctional institution.

Clayton County is a suburban community just south of downtown Atlanta.

The longtime sheriff was convicted of ordering staff to strap the detainees to restraint chairs as punishment. The chairs can only lawfully be used to prevent detainees from harming themselves or others, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

“This district is fortunate to be served by thousands of law enforcement officers who bravely perform their duties with great honor, but former Sheriff Victor Hill is not one of them,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in a press statement. “Former Sheriff Victor Hill chose to disregard the welfare of some within his control. The evidence was clear in this case, there was absolutely no justification for Hill to order pretrial detainees to be strapped into restraint chairs for hours on end. These men suffered painful injuries. Without question, his actions not only hurt the victims but eroded the public’s trust in law enforcement. Hill brazenly abused his power and has been held accountable by a jury and a judge and will go to federal prison. Hill rejected one of the most basic tenets of law enforcement: that the U.S. Constitution forbids an officer – even a sheriff – from using unreasonable force.”



According authorities, the charges and other information presented in court: At the time Hill committed these crimes, his Sheriff’s Office “Inmate Restraint Chair Policy” stated that, “a restraint chair may be used by security staff to provide safe containment of an inmate exhibiting violent or uncontrollable behavior and to prevent self-injury, injury to others or property damage when control techniques are not effective.” Consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, the policy emphasized that use of a restraint chair would “never be authorized as a form of punishment.” Hill flagrantly disregarded these policies, and a jury convicted him of violating the constitutional rights of the following victims.

Hill is seen with a briefcase in his hand and a cell phone to his ear in a video titled “Strength and Honor!” that was posted to Hill’s personal Facebook page. It shows him wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a tiger print on it and cargo shorts with flip-flops.

While it has not been confirmed Hill flew to the facility, according to FlightAware.com, a private jet left Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton and landed at Delta Regional Airport in Colt, Arkansas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

After his release, he will also be under supervised release for six years and must perform 100 hours of community service.

