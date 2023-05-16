Vice Media Officially Files for Bankruptcy After $5 Billion Valuation: Who’s Next?

Vice media, which was once valued at $5.7 billion and produced “gonzo journalism from exotic locales” with a stated a commitment to cover “under-reported stories,” filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

The filing came weeks after the company announced layoffs thought to impact more than 100 employees in the company’s 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program and Vice World News.

With a large millennial audience and readership of 18-to-34-year-olds, Vice is the latest casualty in a media industry decimated by a downturn in digital advertising.

Surging inflation, recession fears and a market downturn have prompted media companies to cut their ad budgets. In April, Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News shut down. Other newsrooms that had layoffs in 2023 include NPR, CNN, ABC News and Insider.

After raising significant funding in 2017 that landed Vice its peak valuation, the company invested heavily in “content, operations and infrastructure that did not provide an immediate return and resulted in significant losses and increased expenses,” the restructuring executive said in its bankruptcy declaration.

In 2019, Vice borrowed money to fund ongoing operations and continued to lose money. In 2020, it raised $74 million in equity and in 2021, another $85 million from some of the same investors. When it was trying to find a buyer in 2022, Vice borrowed money nearly every month, ending up with debt (filings say Vice has outstanding debt of $834 million) totalling more than three times the $225 million price put on its assets by the lenders who are buying the business, The Information reported.



For years, Vice “was a money pit,” Martin Peers wrote. It “lived beyond its means” and investors enabled Vice by repeatedly writing checks, including TPG, TCV, Disney and James Murdoch.

Vice sold advertisers and investors “on its ability to reach young millennials who were hungry for an alternative to its corporate rivals, delivering you-are-there dispatches from North Korea and Liberia without the decorum of the mainstream news media,” New York Times reported.

Vice’s bankruptcy punctuates a yearslong descent from a new-media darling to a cautionary tale of the problems facing the digital publishing industry.

Daily operations will continue at Vice businesses, which include the ad agency Virtue, the Pulse Films division and Refinery29, a women-focused site acquired by Vice in 2019.

A group of Vice lenders including Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management is in the leading position to acquire the company out of bankruptcy. The group submitted a $225-million bid which would be covered by existing loans to the company and would also take over “significant liabilities” from Vice after any deal closes, NYT reported.

The lenders have secured a $20 million loan to continue operating Vice and if a better bid does not come through, the group that includes Fortress and Soros will buy Vice.

More than a quarter of U.S. newspapers have closed in the last 20 years. In the last few years, it’s averaged about two a week, according to a 2022 report from Northwestern University’s Local News Initiative.

The news void resulting from closed newspaper reduces community watchdogs and can lead to more corruption in government and business, lower voter participation. Less financial scrutiny can even lead to higher taxes, Erin Karter wrote for Northwestern Now.

“Residents in news deserts are forced to rely more heavily on social media, which can spread inaccurate information and contribute to political polarization. Rural areas and lower-income communities lacking the density or funds to sustain a local outlet often find themselves overlooked or misrepresented by national publications,” Karter wrote.

But it’s not the end of the cash supply for news media companies. On the day of the Vice bankruptcy filing, digital media startup The Messenger began publishing after raising $50 million, Axios reported. And on May 12, Austin Russell, the CEO and founder of tech firm Luminar told The Wall Street Journal he was buying control of Forbes in a deal reportedly valuing the magazine at $800 million. That’s a much higher valuation than media companies are getting in the market today based on Forbes’ recent revenue history, which it disclosed when it was considering going public, The Information reported.

“Maybe Russell knows the secret to getting a return. If so, he might want to share because not too many people in media have figured it out,” Peers wrote.