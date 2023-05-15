Black America Responds To Ja Morant Getting Suspended Over Displaying Gun, Again

National Basketball League star Ja Morant is in hot water–again. The Memphis Grizzlies player has been suspended another time after a video surfaced recently on social media showing the star guard holding a gun.

The video popped up on May 13, and the Grizzlies announced the suspension on May 14, two months after the NBA suspended Morant, 23, over a similar incident.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

The gun-pointing incident occurred during an Instagram Live session on Morant’s friend Davonte Pack’s account. He flashed what appeared to be a handgun while driving and singing along with a song “1.5” by hip-hop artist YoungBoy NBA. The video has since been deleted.

Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x285twcPN0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 14, 2023

A similar incident happened in March after a video captured him holding a gun while intoxicated at a Denver club when the Grizzlies were in town to play the Nuggets. Morant entered a counseling program, and he was suspended eight games.

At the time of the suspension, Morant told ESPN that he realized “what I have to lose” and said he would try to be “more responsible, smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions.”



During his first suspension he spoke with NBA Hall-Of-Famer Jalen Rose on ESPN and said, “I learned that I can open up and I can express my feelings and that it’s okay to be able to express your feelings,” Morant said, noting he is seeing a therapist, doing reiki treatments, anxiety breathing exercises and other things to manage his stress.

He added he wanted to “better myself and become a more healthy Ja” because he had not been taking care of his mental health for so long. “I felt like I didn’t pay enough attention to that when it got rough and I pretty much just let it all build up,” Morant said.

Morant’s five-year, $194 million max contract is set to begin this coming season.

Morant has already had other consequences on top of two suspensions. Morant was not chosen as an All-NBA player this week, seemingly due in part to the games he missed as a result of his off-court mistakes. That cost him roughly $38 million on his next contract, as his rookie extension included Rose Rule escalators that he is no longer eligible for, CBS Sports reported.

Black America has lots to say about the incident.

Financial empowerment influencer Rahlim Sabree called out for people to let Sabree take responsibility for his own actions. “I just seen “did we fail Ja Morant” and rolled my eyes… who is we?!” he tweeted.

I just seen “did we fail Ja Morant” and rolled my eyes… who is we?! — Rahkim Sabree (@RahkimSabree) May 15, 2023

Wealth and crypto influencer 19 Keys pointed out that Morant, like many young Black players, needs guidance.

“I think Ja Morant is being self destructive purposely , sometimes success comes with too much pressure. I’ve seen too many black men crash out… Without the right guidance, emotional intelligence and environment it’s bound to happen…,” he tweeted.

Political analyst Boyce Watkins agreed, tweeting, “Yea. He needs better mentors and maybe a good black therapist.”

I think Ja Morant is being self destructive purposely , sometimes success comes with too much pressure.



I’ve seen too many black men crash out…



Without the right guidance , emotional intelligence and environment it’s bound to happen.. #19keys — 19keys.eth (@19keys_) May 15, 2023

Yea. He needs better mentors and maybe a good black therapist. — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) May 15, 2023

Nike cut off kyrie for sharing a twitter link just for ja morant to flash guns on Instagram live every other week pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant to the Grizzles: pic.twitter.com/NNxuDzhgo1 — Bishop GTD Jakes 🔱🧸 (@OptimusGrind__) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant (Instagram Live screenshot, May 13, 2023)