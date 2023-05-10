ChatGPT And AI Could Usher In A Golden Age Of Crime And Hacking

As with any new digital tool, there comes a threat of hackers using it to defraud consumers. The same holds true for ChatGPT.

A natural language processing tool driven by artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT allows users to have much more human-like interaction with the chatbot, which is a software that simulates conversations with users via chat. hatGPT, which OpenAI developed, can answer questions and assist you with tasks such as writing emails, composing essays, and even writing a resume.

It’s being used in classrooms, online forums, and social media posts.

While there has been some pushback to ChatGPT as it could eliminate some jobs, one of the major issues is that it could usher in a golden age of hacking and crime.

“ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI,” said Elon Musk, who was one of the founders of OpenAI before leaving, according to ZDNet.

Launched in late 2022, ChatGPT has already become a dangerous tool for cybercriminals.

Cybercriminals are already leveraging the tool to help them build sophisticated malware, say cyber experts. Microsoft-backed ChatGPT makes it so easy to write malware. Scammers can use ChatGPT to mimic an individual’s language habits, making it faster to hack someone, Security Boulevard reported.

EU police force Europol recently warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation, and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues.



“As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook,” Europol said.



Europol noted that ChatGPT can be used to commit fraud, impersonation and social engineering, cybercrime, and to spread disinformation, Lexology reported.

The Better Business Bureau in the U.S. is also warning of the crime potential of ChatGPT. According to the BBB, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the program’s AI’s capabilities for malicious purposes, like phishing, impersonation, and even romance scams.

“Scammers have historically been on the cutting edge of technology, and I don’t see this being any different,” Tom Bartholomy, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, said. “As they see that work, as they see people engaging with it, they’re just going to continue to refine it and continue to find other scams that they can feed that same technology into.”

Scammers can use the tool to create new content, such as images or texts as well as harmful files that trick users into downloading them, Digital Information World reported.

Once a file has been downloaded, the hackers can get their hands on sensitive data, including bank details, or disrupt infrastructures that are very important. Hackers can also take over social media accounts to lure more victims into downloading harmful files.

Photo by Soumil Kumar: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-person-typing-on-computer-keyboard-735911/