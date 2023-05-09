Rymir Satterthwaite Files Supreme Court Motion to Force Paternity Test: Jay-Z Is My Daddy

For more than 10 years, Rymir Satterthwaite has been trying to prove that hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z is his father. Now he’s taking his fight to the Supreme Court.

Satterthwaite, 30, has filed a motion to force Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, to take a paternity test. Satterthwaite filed a motion to unseal court documents in his ongoing case against Jay-Z.

Over a decade ago, Satterthwaite and his godmother Lillie Coley filed a lawsuit to prove he was the Roc Nation founder’s illegitimate son. The New Jersey Supreme Court denied Satterthwaite’s motion, noting it did not have jurisdiction to grant his request. Satterthwaite refiled the motion in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court, which again sided with Jay-Z. Satterthwaite is now going to the country’s highest court.

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side,” Satterthwaite told The Daily Mail.

According to Satterthwaite, his mother, Wanda, believed Jay-Z was the real father of her child. She issued a statement about her son’s case before she passed away in 2016.

“I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter,” she said in a video published by Radar Online. “I stand by my allegations regarding this man.”



According to Wanda, she and Jay-Z had a short-lived fling when she was 16 and he was 22 in the early 1990s. She was also seeing another man at the time, the man Satterthwaite initially believed was his father. But when Satterthwaite was eight years old, his mother told him his father was Jay-Z. Satterthwaite started his legal battle to prove this when he was 21. He went to court in 2010. The other man involved with Wanda took a DNA test to prove he was not Satterthwaite’s father. Satterthwaite, who was born in July 1993, wants Jay-Z to do the same thing.

While Jay-Z has never denied the relationship with Satterthwaite’s mother, he has legally avoided the DNA test.

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted,” a lawyer for Jay-Z, 53, told the Daily Mail. “I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”

Satterthwaite insisted he wasn’t seeking compensation from Jay-Z. The man said he only wanted to be acknowledged as Hov’s son, All Hip Hop reported.

Jay-Z has never publicly spoken about the case. But in his 2018 album with wife Beyoncé called “The Carters – You Heard About Us,” he references the accusations. On the title track, there are lyrics that

state, “Billie Jean in his prime. For the thousandth time, the kid ain’t mine. Online they call me dad, kiddingly. You’re not supposed to take this dad thing literally.”

Photo: Rymir Satterthwaite, Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/rymir_is_here/?hl=en/JAY-Z arrives at a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” on Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)