Insider Provides 10 Tips To Use ChatGPT Like A Pro

Everyone’s using ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot trained to imitate human speech and writing, but almost everyone’s stuck in beginner mode, according to Rob Lennon, an audience growth specialist and independent writer with 106,000+ Twitter followers who goes by the Twitter handle AI Whisperer.

Lennon says he has been testing and experimenting with AI writing tools since GPT-1, the first version of the AI bot, came out in 2018. “Nothing bothers me more than cheap, soulless, generic content with no original insight,” Lennon wrote.

Released in a series of models, ChatGPT launched as a prototype on November 30, 2022, and more than 1 million people signed up within the first five days, dazzled by the chatbot’s detailed responses and articulate answers across many areas of knowledge.

However, GPT has been released in a series of models. Since the June 2018 release of GPT-1, subsequent versions have been released in subsequent years, including GPT-2, GPT-3, and the current GPT-4.

Critics of the artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT say the bot confidently provides factually incorrect responses, and it’s not known how much of it is believable.

Concerns range from security breaches and privacy issues to the undisclosed data it was trained on, “yet the technology is already being incorporated into apps and used by millions of users, from students to company employees,” Make Use Of reported.



Lennon is clearly a fan, saying in a Jan. 3 tweet that ChatGPT allows you to have fun and simultaneously create “truly unique content in the process.”

Lennon offered his followers 10 techniques he said would help them “get massively ahead with AI.”

1. Simulate an expert

Ask ChatGPT to play the part of a customer, co-host, or talented expert, Lennon wrote. Have a conversation with it, or ask it to generate content as if it were that specific persona.

Example prompt:

“You are a talented analyst at a top-tier market research firm, a graduate of Harvard Business School. Coach me to create content that connects with C-level executives at B2B SaaS companies. What open-ended questions do I ask? Prioritize uncommon, expert advice.”

2. Challenge the conventional narrative

Ask for examples of what contradicts the dominant narrative. Generate content that challenges readers’ assumptions, Lennon said. Seek out provocative angles that defy expectations and break the mold.

Example prompt:

Topic: Growing your email newsletter

For the above topic, give examples that contradict the dominant narrative. Generate an outline for thought-provoking content that challenges assumptions.

3. Use unconventional prompts

Try using prompts that are more open-ended or abstract. This way, you’ll get unique and creative responses nobody else is, according to Lennon.

By getting weird, he wrote, you can unlock ChatGPT’s creative potential in finding vivid language and unexpected topics.

Example prompt:

Write a poem about copywriting.

Describe feeling like an entrepreneur in 10 adjectives.

4. Ultra-Brainstormer

It’s easy to have ChatGPT generate a list of potential topic ideas for your next project but often they’re generic and expected, Lennon wrote.

Instead, ask it to come up with new angles or approaches to cover a familiar topic.

Example prompt:

Topic: How to double your creative output.

For the topic above, brainstorm new angles or approaches. Prioritize ideas that are uncommon or novel.

5. Capture your writing style

Feed ChatGPT your writing, Lennon suggested. Ask it to help you create a style guide for future outputs. It’ll give you the exact words to describe your voice and tone in a way that AIs understand.

Example prompt:

Analyze the text below for style, voice, and tone. Using NLP, create a prompt to write a new article in the same style, voice, and tone:

(Insert your text here)

6. Add in human-written techniques

Ask ChatGPT to work according to good advice you’ve read elsewhere, Lennon said. In an example prompt, he takes some tips on persuasive writing from the Grammarly blog and asks ChatGPT to apply them to his topic.

Example prompt:

Write a brief post about why copywriting is an essential skill in 2023.

Use these strategies:

Use strong persuasive language

Ask questions to transition between paragraphs

Back up main points with evidence and examples

Speak directly to the reader

7. Have ChatGPT write from different perspectives

Ask ChatGPT to write from the perspective of a group of characters with different backgrounds or viewpoints.

Explore new ideas and perspectives, and add depth to your writing.

Example prompt:

Topic: Productivity for entrepreneurs

For the above topic, write multiple perspectives from a group with different viewpoints. For each perspective, write in their own voice, using phrases that person would use.

8. Write in different styles or tones, such as satire or irony

Takeaway: By experimenting with different voices and perspectives, you can use ChatGPT to create more dynamic and varied content.

Example prompt:

Give the most ironic, satirical advice you can about using ChatGPT to create more effective content.

9. Use ChatGPT to write in different formats

Ask ChatGPT to vary its output.

Outline

Mind map

Bullet points

Persuasive essay

Chunks of text of less than 280 characters

Using the structure: 1) What, 2) Why, 3) How

Example prompt:

Create a mind map on the topic of using Notion to stay organized as a content creator, listing out the central idea, main branches, and sub-branches.

10. Generate content with a specific purpose or goal in mind

Tell ChatGPT who your audience is and what you want to achieve with your content. Remember, it has no context about who you are or what you want unless you give it some. So give it context.

Example prompt:

Topic: How to grow your coaching business

For audience: Business coaches

Content goal: Motivate audience to feel excited about growing their business while teaching them one tip.

Writing style: Clear, concise, conversational, down-to-earth, humble, experienced

Lennon encouraged his followers to get creative with ChatGPT:

“The more you experiment, the more you’ll discover,” he tweeted. “Try out new and unconventional ideas. Seek out new ways to find interesting and unique content angles. Oh, and have a little fun, creating truly unique content in the process.”