Big Pharma Eli Lilly Cuts Insulin Prices By 70%, Helping Access For Diabetes Sufferers

Buying insulin has become a lot cheaper. Drugmaker Eli Lilly cut list prices by 70 percent for its most commonly prescribed forms of insulin, Humalog and Humulin.

The Big Pharma company seems to have caved into the criticism of healthcare companies by lawmakers over the rising costs of insulin.

The drugmaker will also lower the price of its non-branded insulin injection Lispro to $25 a vial and expand its Insulin Value Program, under which the $35 cap will apply to about 85 percent of pharmacies in the country, according to a press release from the company.

Drugmakers had previously priced insulin at more than $275 a vial, The Guardian reported. This represented a 1,200 percent increase in price over the past 20 years, according to the advocacy group Insulin Initiative.

Many Americans found the price of insulin prohibitive. In fact, more than a million Americans ration insulin because of high costs. About 8.4 million of the 37 million people in the United States with diabetes use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association. Black people have higher rates, with 12.1 percent of non-Hispanic Black Americans suffering from diabetes. Meanwhile, 7.4 percent of non-Hispanic whites have diabetes, American Diabetes Association.

Eli Lilly, along with Sanofi and Novo Nordisk, comprise 90 percent of the U.S. market for insulin.

“While we could wait for Congress to act or the healthcare system in general to apply that standard, we’re just applying it ourselves,” the company’s chief executive, Dave Ricks, told CNN in an interview.

Rick said patients using other pharmacies that do not participate in the program can get a rebate through the drugmaker’s website.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

But there are indication the move by Eli Lilly was not altruistic. There will be more demand for the product.

“As more diabetic patients rely on insulin for treatment, there is an increasing need for insulin…This has led to increasing competition among market players to develop new insulin drugs in the market,” stated The Global Insulin Market 2023-2030, published recently by Coherent Market Insights.

Some states have taken action to insure the price of inslin will be affordable, regardless of what the pharmaceutical companies decide.

Insulin prices for uninsured New Yorkers are now capped at $35 per month under a deal made between two top drugmakers and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

Insulin sold by Eli Lilly and Sanofi-Aventis will have a price cap for five years. About 464,000 New Yorkers rely on insulin daily, and 1 million people in the state are uninsured, according to James and the Community Service Society.

“Life-Saving medication should be affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers regardless of their income or insurance status,” James said in a statement.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-using-an-insuling-injection-pen-7653660/