MAGA FBI Ex-Supervisor Who Told January 6 Mob To Kill Capitol Police Is Arrested

A former special agent supervisor for the FBI, the top U.S. security service and No. 1 federal law enforcement agency, has been arrested in connection with the January 6 riot, where he allegedly encouraged other rioters to kill officers protecting the Capitol that day.

Jared Wise was with the FBI as a special agent and supervisory special agent from 2004 to 2017. He was arrested this week in Oregon on charges of illegally entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct with an intent to impede an orderly session of Congress and unlawfully parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The tip came from someone Wise had told about entering the building on January 6, according to the affidavit. Wise lived in New Braunfels, Texas, until June, when he moved to Bend, Oregon, authorities said.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement. He allegedly shouted “kill ‘em” over and over to rioters attacking police in front of him.

Prosecutors say Wise was in the Capitol for about 10 minutes on January 6, CNN reported. After leaving, he allegedly confronted police officers outside the building and called them Nazis.

“You guys are disgusting. I’m former law enforcement,” Wise allegedly told the officers in footage captured on body cameras. “You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. … Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”



Five people died as a result of the Capitol riots including Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, an Air Force veteran and a MAGA supporter who was shot by the police and three other Trump loyalists who suffered what authorities called “medical emergencies.”

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman led a pro-Trump mob away from the entrance to the Senate chamber during the attack on the Capitol. He was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor of Congress, for his bravery.

More than 1,000 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, including several former or active law enforcement members such as an ex-drug enforcement agent, a former NYPD officer, and two off-duty police officers from Virginia.

Sentences have ranged from probation for people who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor crimes to 10 years in prison for a retired New York Police Department officer who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer, according to The Guardian.

Soon after the January 6 attack, a top FBI official warned that many within the FBI were “sympathetic” to the mob, NBC reported.