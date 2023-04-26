Democratic Party Won’t Sponsor Any Primary Debates: Tricknology to Help Biden and Duck Reparations Questions?

President Joe Biden has formally announced he will seek a second term for 3024. The 80-year-old said in a 3-minute video released on April 24, “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether, in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”

But things will be different this time around. The DNC? It has also announced it will not be holding primary debates, meaning that Biden won’t have to come face-to-face with his Democratic opponent–and he won’t have to answer questions about reparations. The reparations issue was a frequent topic during the 2020 Democratic debate sessions.

And the other Democrats who have announced their own run aren’t happy about this development.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and called a lack of Democratic primary debates as “undemocratic” and “unfortunate.”

“‘The DNC’ plans no primary debates.’ As though there simply ARE no other candidates … no other ideas we should discuss ways to win in 2024, or other ideas we should discuss ways to repair the country. Too many people are too smart to accept this,” Williamson told Fox News.

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, blasted the DNC’s decision as “undemocratic” and said it “robs voters of choice.”



Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced his run, called the DNC’s decision to not sponsor any debates as “unfortunate.” “The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate,” he told Breitbart.

The DNC isn’t the only party to have done this. In 2020, the RNC also did not sponsor any primary debates between then-President Trump and his challengers.

This isn’t the first time the DNC could be accused of tricknology.

Former acting DNC chair Donna Brazile admitted in 2017 that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged based on leaked DNC emails, The Washington Post reported.

The former interim head of the Democratic Party just accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of “unethical” conduct that “compromised the party’s integrity.” The Clinton campaign’s alleged sin: A hostile takeover of the Democratic National Committee before her primary with Sen. Bernie Sanders had concluded.

In an op-ed in Politico, Brazile accused Clinton of effectively controlling the DNC, and hindering Bernie Sanders run for the Democratic nomination.

