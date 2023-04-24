Meta’s Facebook Was Caught Riding Dirty: How to Claim Your Check from $725 Million Settlement

Facebook allegedly shared its users’ data and data on specific users’ friends with third parties. These third parties included app developers, business partners, advertisers, and data brokers. The Meta company shared the data without the permission of the users. And now the social media giant must pay the price. Facebook recently made a $725 million settlement following various lawsuits that accused the tech company of violating its users’ privacy.

Last year, the company settled another $650 million settlement with users in Illinois after it was discovered Facebook was storing and collecting their biometric data without consent, Fox News reported. Biometrics usually refers to automated technologies for authenticating and verifying human body characteristics such as fingerprints, eye retinas and irises, voice patterns, facial patterns, and hand measurements.

With this latest settlement, Facebook users who have had an account between May 24, 2007, to December 22, 2022 will need to apply for compensation.

It’s unclear how much will be paid out to each user and when, but the settlement will distribute points for every month you had an account and then split the money based on those numbers after the lawyers receive their pay, Fox News reported.

The settlement stems from multiple lawsuits that began after Facebook was involved in a privacy scandal in 2018 with Cambridge Analytica, which culled user data from the site as part of an effort to profile voters.

Users must file a monetary claim before August 25, 2023. To do so, go to the claim website to fill out your claim, or else print out the claim and mail it to this address: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

The claims site notes that there is a final approval hearing for the settlement on September 7, when the court will decide whether to approve the deal and award attorneys’ fees and other costs, CBS News reported.

Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/access-app-application-apps-267399/