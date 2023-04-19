What Is Juice Jacking? 5 Things To Know About The New Scam To Hack Your Phone At Public Charging Stations

Beware of “juice jacking,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning. It’s a new scam used to hack your phone while you are at public charging stations. The latest cyber-theft scam is on the rise nationwide.

Here are five things to know.

1. What is juice jacking

Hackers are hiding data skimming devices inside public USB ports and charging cables, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. Once you plug in, malware is instantly installed, and it gains access to your device. The malware can also lock you out or export personal data and passwords.

2. Where is juice jacking happening

Juice jacking typically happens at public charging stations, usually in airports or hotel lobbies.

3. How does juice jacking happen?

“Juice jacking can happen in two ways: by plugging a device into a public USB port with your own charging cable, or by using an infected cable provided by someone else,” Michigan’s AG office warned consumers in a news release. “The Federal Communications Commission “has even reported incidents of infected cables being given away as promotional gifts.”

4. Don’t get juice jacked

Avoid using a public USB charging station. Use an alternating current (AC) power outlet instead, or

bring an AC outlet charger, car chargers, and your own USB cables with you when traveling. Another option is to always carry a portable charger or external battery, The Detroit Free Press reported.

5. FBI warning

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers,” a tweet from the FBI’s Denver field office said, CNBC reported. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

Photo by Karolina Grabowska: https://www.pexels.com/photo/smartphone-charging-port-and-charger-usb-connector-4195332/