National Football League player Jalen Hurts, 24, has become the top-paid player in NFL history as the quarterback inked a $255 million, five-year extension deal with Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts and his agent, Nicole Lynn, a Black female sports agent, negotiated the historic deal, which makes Hurts the highest-paid player in average annual value in league history. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback, but the Kansas City Chiefs bested the team.m was bested by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts’ deal includes $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. It will also have around $15 million a season in incentives, according to The Daily Mail. His salary will be around $51 million per season.

His new deal also reportedly includes a no-trade clause, which would be the first in Eagles history.

The Eagles confirmed the deal in a tweet on April 18, posting: “Keeping the main thing in Philly. We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”

Lynn, 34, who studied law at Oklahoma while interning with the NFL Players’ Association, worked on Wall Street before becoming a sports agent. She is the first female sports agent for PlayersRep in 2015 and the first Black woman to represent a top-three NFL Draft pick in 2019. She is also the first Black woman to represent a player at the Super Bowl in 2023, Sporting News reported.



In 2021, Lynn, who received her certification to also represent NBA players in 2020, was hired by Klutch Sports Group to head its football operations.n April 2023, she was promoted to president of the football division.

Besides Hurts, Lynn represents several active NFL players.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Eagles announced on April 17, “QB1 is here to stay,” but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)