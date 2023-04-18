Alabama Sweet 16 Birthday Party Shot Up, 4 Dead, More Than 16 People Hit With Bullets

Mass shootings have been dominating the headlines. Many of them involve young adult victims. The most recent one occurred at a Sweet 16 Birthday Party in Alabama. Four people were killed and 28 others injured as gunfire erupted at a crowded birthday party in rural Dadeville, Alabama, on the night of Saturday, April 15.

The shooter is still at large, authorities said, although they have “solid leads,” ABC News reported.

The slain victims ranged in age from 17 to 23, according to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox.

Star high school football player and track team member Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was among those killed. Dowdell was the brother of the birthday girl celebrating her Sweet 16. Dowdell was a senior at Dadeville High School and had committed to attending Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship, said Dadeville High School coach Roger McDowell.

In addition to those killed, at least 28 people were injured. Dowdell’s mother, who was a chaperone at the party, was among those hurt, shot twice in the legs.

The other victims were Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, a 23-year-old male from Dadeville; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, a 19-year-old male from Opelika, Alabama; and Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, a 17-year-old female, also a senior at Dadeville High School.

In addition to the young victims killed, at least 15 teens were shot and hospitalized, some have since been released, CNN reported.

The shooting has enraged many across the country, inducing Vice President Kamala Harris, who tweeted on April 17 that “enough is enough” in the wake of “another senseless mass shooting” and she urged state and federal legislators to “step up and act.”

“Parents shouldn’t have to pray their babies come home the same from school or a birthday party,” Harris tweed. “The majority of Americans, including gun owners, support common sense gun safety laws. We need leaders in state houses and Congress with the courage to step up and act.”

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a birthday party at the dance studio the previous night. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)