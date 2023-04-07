Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Fentanyl, Heroin And Crystal Meth Found In System

It’s been five months since hip-hop legend Coolio died, and the cause of his death has finally been revealed.

The veteran West Coast artist died at the age of 59 from a fentanyl overdose, according to his autopsy report obtained by Page Six. The report also noted he had heroin and methamphetamine in his system. At the time of his death on Sept. 28, 2022, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper, who struggled with substance abuse, reportedly had three bags of drugs with him.

Coolio’s also had “severe asthma” and was a long-time cigarette smoker, contributing to his death.

Overall, drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2021, with more than 106,000 drug overdose deaths reported in 2021. Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise, with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021, according to National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coolio was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles. EMTs reportedly tried to conduct CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. Initially it was thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and actor, who did not have a will, left behind seven adult children — Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius, and Artisha.

Coolio was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which he recorded for the film “Dangerous Minds.” Coolio was also an actor and TV personality, appearing in series like “The Nanny” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and reality shows such as “Celebrity Big Brother.” And in 2009 he pursued his other passion, cooking, and released his own cookbook “Cookin’ With Coolio.” He also competed on the Food Network series “Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off,” where he came in second place.



“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)