Jason Whitlock Tells His MAGA And Fox News Fans: ‘We’ Have To Think About Separation From Left, Secession Should Be On Table

Controversial podcaster Jason Whitlock wants conservatives to secede from the Union to preserve their MAGA values, which includes steering clear of the transgender community.

The sports communist recently told Fox News that he’d be for succession and that in light of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, MAGA supporters and other radical right folks should consider it.

Whitlock, who hosts a program for the conservative media company Blaze Media and who used to work for Fox Sports, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on April 5 that his interpretation of the Bible has led him to believe that it’s time for conservatives to secede from the Union.

When asked what he thought about the Trump indictment, he said the left was so far removed from the truth and that the indictment was an attack by the left.

The sports commentator went on to claim that the acceptance of transgender people was further proof that the country was beyond redemption, Rolling Stone reported.

“They don’t believe in fair justice, equal treatment under the law; they do not believe in that, so you can’t have a partnership with them… God’s instruction [is that] you’ve got to come out from among them and separate,” Whitlock stressed.



Jason Whitlock fighting back tears…

“These guys are so far removed from the truth, so far removed from the values that made this country great, we can’t really have partnership with them,” he added. “And my mind went to succession; we have to separate; we have to come out from among them. They’re so unrighteous, they’re so unclean.”

Whitlock said that he felt it was impossible to “have peace” with the transgender community and the people who support them, Rolling Out reported.

“Finding common ground is impossible with people who think men can become women,” he continued.

“We have to think about going our separate ways, whether that’s through succession or whether that’s through some sort of national divorce,” said Whitlock. This was similar to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call in February for a “national divorce.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (R) interviewing Jason Whitlock (L) on April 5 (Photo: screenshot, Twitter)