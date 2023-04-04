LSU Champion and MVP Angel Reese on Jill Biden’s Invite to Iowa: ‘A Joke’

On April 2, the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women’s basketball team won the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association national championship title. It was the first basketball title, men’s or women’s, in school history.

The team bested the University of Iowa’s Hawkeyes and its star player, guard Caitlin Clark. LSU’s Angel Reese was named Most Outstanding Player but was called out by the mainstream media for making hand gestures to Clark during the match. Reese was blasted even though Clark has been known to use the same “you can’t see me” hand gesture. In fact, Clark made a similar gesture to another player earlier in the tournament, CNN reported.

During the post-game press conference, Reese, an African American, referenced the difference in reaction she received as a result of her gesture as compared to the one Clark, who is white, received.

“All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say anything.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time.”



Now comes word that first lady Jill Biden thinks both teams should be invited to the White House. Typically, only the winning team takes a trip to the White House.

In response to Biden’s suggestion, Reese took to Twitter to call the invite “A JOKE.” She added three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

While giving a speech at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on April 3, Biden congratulated both teams. She specifically highlighted Iowa’s sportsmanship, which seemed to some to be a dig at Reese.

“Last night I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” said Biden, according to CBS News.

“So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

In a comment on an Instagram post that included Reese’s tweet, Reese, 20, said: “WE NOT COMING. period.”

Press Secretary to the first lady Vanessa Valdivia tried to clarify Biden’s comments, saying in a tweet that they “were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

Reese’s LSU teammate Alexis Morris asked on social media if they could celebrate at former first lady Michelle Obama’s house. “Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?”

The national championship attracted a record-breaking average of 9.9 million viewers, according to ESPN. The final score was 102-85.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game against LSU, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)/LSU’s Angel Reese waves goodbye after Iowa’s Monika Czinano fouls out during the second half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)/First lady Jill Biden, front, makes a point as Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie looks on during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)