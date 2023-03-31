Black America Responds To Criminal Indictment Of Donald Trump

After months of speculation, former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his part in a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star he was allegedly involved with just before the 2016 election. He is now the first former president to face criminal charges. Trump is facing over 30 counts “related to business fraud,” according to CNN, and is expected to surrender to authorities Tuesday, April 3.

Black Twitter had lots to say.

Donald Trump had…

The indictment focuses on business fraud and has been filed under seal. Details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The charges are not publicly known as of yet, but Trump is likely to be charged with a violation of New York penal code 175.10, falsifying business records in the first degree, Kim Wehle, a former U.S. attorney and now a law professor at the University of Baltimore, told NPR’s Adrian Florido on All Things Considered.

“It’s quite serious, even if the charge itself doesn’t reach the heights that some people would expect from a former president,” Wehle explained.



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. The grand jury voted to indict Trump.

Many had lots to say on social media about the indictment, including Yusef Abdus Salaam, who was wrongly convicted as a member of the Central Park Five. The Central Park Five were five young Black men who were convicted of a brutal attack on a jogger in 1989 and then exonerated after seven years in prison. At the time of their arrests, Trump called for the death penalty for the men.

Trump even took out full-page advertisements in four New York City newspapers calling for the state to adopt the death penalty for killers. He made clear he was calling for this action due to the rape and assault of Trisha Meili, a woman who had been jogging in Central Park, The New York Times reported.

In response to the Trump indictment, Salaam tweeted, “For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is: Karma”

#PowerPost✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿™️



For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is:



Karma

Many replied to Salaam’s tweet.

“But real karma will be him being found guilty and actually getting time. Not a home jail, fines or a couple of weeks in jail. That may be wishful thinking though….” tweeted CeeCee928.

"But real karma will be him being found guilty and actually getting time. Not a home jail, fines or a couple of weeks in jail. That may be wishful thinking though…." tweeted CeeCee928.

Author and political analyst weighed in on the indictment as well.

“Most regular Black people don’t care about the #DonaldTrump indictment. They just use us as political pawns,” tweeted Watkins, author of the book “The 10 Commandments of Black Economic Power.”

He posted a photo of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg; Fani Willis (center), district attorney of Fulton County Georgia, (who is also investigating Trump); and Letitia James, attorney general of New York.

Most regular black people don't care about the #DonaldTrump indictment.



They just use us as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/6k8D8EEelu — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) March 31, 2023

But many did not agree with Watkins.

“I’m a regular Black American and disagree. I want him in jail so yeah there goes that,” DirtyDiana tweeted.

"I'm a regular Black American and disagree. I want him in jail so yeah there goes that," DirtyDiana tweeted.

“I care. Lock his ass up like they do everyone else. He is not above the law , and make him an example of that,” Don tweeted.

"I care. Lock his ass up like they do everyone else. He is not above the law , and make him an example of that," Don tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)