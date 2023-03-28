‘Kept’ Gay Partner Of Billionaire Peter Thiel Dies Suddenly, Was Working on Story With Democrats About Thiel

Social media influencer Jeff Thomas, a 35-year-old actor and model was found dead on March 8 in Miami. Thomas’ death is being investigated as a possible suicide. His family insisted there must be foul play. Why all the media attention? Thomas was the “kept” gay partner of PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel, a high-profile GOP donor.

It seems Thomas might have been conferring with Democrats about Thiel, though this has not been confirmed.

According to a tweet by Puck News writer Teddy Schleifer, “Thomas also spoke with several Democratic and progressive activists who are working to expose what they see as Thiel’s hypocrisy. The activists provided recordings of interviews with Thomas to The Intercept.”

Miami police plan to interview Thiel, who has spent millions to support conservative politicians, The Intercept reported.

Thomas was found dead in a complex of high-rise residences and a hotel on Brickell Avenue in Miami, according to an incident report.

Thiel, who has been married to another man since 2017, also had a long-term relationship with Thomas, who described himself in a November 2022 interview with The Intercept as a “kept” man. Thomas claimed to have met Thiel at Coachella in 2015 or 2016.

“It was stressful; he wanted me to get the nicest car, the nicest house. He wanted to kind of show his power, to kind of show that he had me in his dollhouse,” he said in the interview. “It’s not like I was his boyfriend, really. I was just kind of his friend that was there for him when he needed, you know, whatever he needed.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Thomas told the outlet he tried to convince Thiel not to support anti-gay politicians like Blake Masters, whose campaign he donated millions.

Masters was often referred to as a protégé of businessman Thiel, and together they co-wrote “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future” in 2014.

In the 2022 U.S. In The Senate election in Arizona, Masters defeated state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon on Aug. 2, 2022, primary to become the Republican Party nominee. He ultimately lost.

“I don’t side with him on a lot of political things, but I understand him,” Thomas told The Intercept. “I’m trying to influence him in ways to show him my heart and show him how it affects myself, certain individuals, himself.”

He added, “I told him to stay out of politics. And he did, and so he didn’t support Trump in 2020. He stayed out of it. I was like, OK, great. So I did my part; I influenced him to stay out of it.”

But during the 2022 midterm elections, Thiel met with Trump and supported many right-wing Republicans, Business Insider reported.

Thiel was actually one of the biggest funders of Republican candidates in 2022. He bankrolled a super PAC that backed Ohio Senate candidate and another Thiel protégé conservative, J.D. Vance.

According to The Intercept, Thomas called it quits with Thiel.

“I don’t think it’s very satisfying, to be honest, to be kept,” Thomas said in October 2022. “I saw the spark in me fade away, and it was toxic, and it was unhealthy, and I’ve had multiple talks with myself this year about getting out of it, and I’ve actually discussed it with him about it, like, I can’t do this anymore. You know, my mental health is at risk.”

In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, PayPal founder Peter Thiel, right, listens as then President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Jeff Thomas (Photo: @iamjeffthomas, Instagram)