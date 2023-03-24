Viral Video Criticizing Reparations Activists: Just Give All The Black Votes To Democrats, Don’t Threaten Party Masters With Staying Home

There’s a video that has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter from an influencer who goes by the social media name Lady Whistledown in the Hood in which she is criticizing reparations activists for threatening to withhold their votes from the Democrats until a reparations bill is passed.

During the past two presidential elections, there has been a shift of a surprising percentage of Black male votes hopping to the GOP. Several Black notables, such as Ice Cube, have called for a party switch unless Democrats actually earn the Black vote.

But Black Americans are still solidly Democrat, with 80 to 90 percent identifying as Democrats, according to the 2020 book “Steadfast Democrats: How Social Forces Shape Black Political Behavior” by Ismail White and Chryl Laird.

So what you’re saying is take your votes from the Dems give it to the Reps and essentially after they bring back lynching people from trees reparations will be next. Got it! Makes sense https://t.co/aEZVKRW67T — Lady Whistledown in the Hood (@colorfullstory) March 23, 2023

Influencer Lady Whistledown in the Hood, who is a co-host of the So For Us podcast that focuses on the Black millennial experience, in the Hood seems not to agree that the Black vote should be earned. There is not much more info on who Lady Whistledown in the Hood is or her background.



In the video she posted on TikTok, she uses a diagram to explain “what they mean by reparations and tangibles,” she says.

“So based on my conversation with the ‘Pro Black African Brigade,’ they have a plan for tangibles. And it looks something like this,” she says, turning to the diagram.

“Democrats and Republicans are anti-Black do nothing for Black people,” she says, giving the pro-reparations side. “So they plan to use grassroots organizations to get a reparations law, but they plan to withhold their vote so Democrats and Republicans who are Anti-Black people and do nothing for Black people can earn their vote to pass a reparations law.”

She said the technique of reparations activists is “yelling at them and people who subscribe to either party.”

She points out that the Democrats are pushing for a reparations study, and if they do back and vote for the Democrats, they would get the study. She stresses that the Republicans “don’t want reparations at all,” so reparations activists would get nothing if they voted Republican.

She notes that the activists’ ’’ultimate goal is to get $20 trillion in a down payment for reparations from somebody who is either Democrats and Republicans who are Anti-Black people and do nothing for Black people.”

She wraps up the video by sarcastically saying, “totally makes sense.”

Biden fans & the K-Hive believe this video is a “gotcha.”



There is evidence against this: The CA Reparations Task Force.



The TF origins are related to what is being LAUGHED at.



What’s thought as stupid by convention & the institutionalist needs time.There are biases of time. https://t.co/RLkBIdyuw4 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) March 23, 2023

It’s not only reparations activists who say the Democrats should earn the Black voter, there are other voices calling for the same.

Black voters are routinely let down by America’s political system, according to Paul Frymer, a professor of politics at Princeton, who wrote the 1999 book, “Uneasy Alliances: Race and Party Competition in America.”

This letdown happens despite the fact that the Black voter turnout is consistently among the highest in the U.S., reaching nearly 60 percent during the historic 2008 presidential election when Barack Obama won the presidency.

Frymer argues that “this occurs because both parties believe that the coveted undecided white moderate is disdainful to (if not outright hostile to) efforts that advance Black representation – a belief borne out by American history,” Reappropriate reported.

Lawrence O’Donnell: You need the threat of not voting for Corp Democrats, for them to take u seriously.He spent yrs working in DC, getting to know the INSIDE.https://t.co/EIbtDvvYWk



Lady Hood wants to make others look stupid but put out a video on him, suggesting he’s stupid. https://t.co/RLkBIdyuw4 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) March 23, 2023

