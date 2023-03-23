Who Is 19-Year-Old NASCAR Racing Prodigy Lavar Scott? 5 Things to Know

There is still less than a handful of Black National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) racers. One of the latest to disrupt the status quo is a 19-year-old stock car racer named Lavar Scott.

Here are five things you should know.

1. Team Scott

He races full-time in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Menards Series East for Rev Racing as part of the NASCAR Driver for Diversity Driver Development Program.

2. Scott and his races

In 2021 and 2022, he raced late models in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. In 2021, he won at Hickory Motor Speedway and had multiple top-five placements in 2022. Scott also won the 600 Micro Sprint race at Airport Speedway in New Castle, Delaware, in 2022, according to ARCA.

3. The Car

Scott was driving the No. 6 Chevrolet SS for Rev Racing full-time and part-time in the ARCA Menards Series; she’s driving the Nos. 2 and 6 Chevrolet SS’s for Rev Racing.



4. How Scott began

He and his brother started racing at age five in quarter midget racing cars at Airport Speedway in New Castle, Delaware (near his hometown of Carneys Point Township). Later, he would start competing in dirt racing events.

5. In the blood

He comes from a family of racers. His older brother, at a young age, raced in quarter midget racing events at nearby Airport Speedway in Delaware.

“I started at a very young age,” he explained to the Toby Christie podcast. “My whole family raced. My mom was a drag racer, she had an NHRA license. My grandpop raced. Everybody raced in my family. When I was about three years old, my brother got into quarter midgets at a track called Airport Speedway in New Castle, Delaware. I started racing those a lot. When I turned five, I started racing my own car.”

He said he has been inspired by fellow African-American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace as well as Kyle Larson, who began his career racing in the Drive for Diversity program like Scott, and Steve Park. Scott is also close friends with fellow NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth. The two of them were part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program for Rev Racing together.

Photo: Lavar Scott, https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2021/09/13/lavar-scott-records-first-career-nascar-advance-auto-parts-weekly-series-win-at-hickory/