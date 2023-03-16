The $10 Trillion Dollar Man, Larry Fink: Expect Slow Rolling Crisis to Hit America, More Bank Seizures and Shutdowns Possible

BlackRock’s Larry Fink is warning of the U.S. experiencing a “slow-rolling crisis” as Fed’s inflation fight roars on. Fink, known as the $10 trillion man, recently made this prediction in a letter to investors.

Given his financial successes, Fink might be on to something with this prediction.

“Larry Fink is managing more money ($10 Trillion+) than anyone in the world. You need to listen to this man, about what will be hitting America. “He sees a lot.” You need to know what’s coming, not what’s going on this second, to get properly positioned,” The Moguldom Nation tweeted.

Fink is the co-founder of BlackRock Inc., and he is also the company’s CEO. BlackRock is the largest money-management firm in the world. It has $10 trillion in its portfolio.

In his latest annual letter to shareholders, he alerted his firm’s investors that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes were the “first domino to fall” in what could be a “slow-rolling crisis” similar to other “spectacular financial flameouts” of the past, MarketWatch reported.

The letter was published March 15, and in it he blamed the Federal Reserve and federal government for the precarious position the global financial system is in. This happened, he said, because of the U.S. stoked the worst run of inflation since the 1980s through “aggressive fiscal and monetary policy.”

In light of the collapse of SVB, Fink speculated that more banks could face serious problems.

“Will asset-liability mismatches be the second domino to fall?” he asked. “We don’t know yet whether the consequences of easy money and regulatory changes will cascade throughout the U.S. regional banking sector,” Fink added.

He predicts that inflation to stay closer to 3.5 percent to 4 percent during the coming years.

