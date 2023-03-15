According to the Nation of Islam, the Tribe of Shabazz was an ancient Black nation that migrated into central Africa. The tribe was led by a leader named Shabazz. The writings of the late NOI leader Elijah Muhammad thoroughly explained the concept, as does the “Autobiography of Malcolm X.” It is believed by NOI members and followers that all the races except the white race were descendants of the Tribe of Shabazz.

The Tribe of Shabazz was supposedly the only survivor of 13 tribes that lived on Earth 66 trillion years ago. According to the story, relayed by the NOI, after a rogue scientist blew up Earth, splitting off the moon, the other tribes perished. The Tribe of Shabazz survived and relocated to the Nile valley of Egypt and the present seat of the Holy City, Mecca, Arabia, according to the 2005 book “Black Crescent: The Experience and Legacy of African Muslims in the Americas” by Michael Angelo Gomez.

“The God of this people and of the Earth and of the heavens said that this man went into Africa, as it is known today in what they called at that time, the jungles of East Asia and began a tribe from himself because of the other scientists rejecting his idea, said Elijah Muhammad in a 1962 radio broadcast, titled, “The Tribe of Shabazz, according to “Muhammad Speaks.”

In fact, Malcolm X used the surname Shabazz because he believed he was a descendant of the tribe.



The book “The God Tribe of Shabazz – The True History” by Elijah Muhammad and Nasir Hakim delves into the history of the Lost Tribe of Shabazz.

Here are 10 times the lost tribe of Shabazz was mentioned In Hip-Hop lyrics.

1. “We Made It Freestyle“: A 2104 song by Jay Electronica and Jay-Z, The lyrics read: We came a long way from the bottom of the boat/All praise to the Mahdi, we found our language/Gold necklace, middle finger erected/God tribe of Shabazz stylin’ on the record/Lost sons of Muhammad, we wildin’ in the wreckage”

2. “The Lost Tribe of Shabazz“: Done in 1990 by Lakim Shabazz, the song “The Lost Tribe of Shabazz” has lyrics that read: “I gotta teach, that’s why I speak the truth/Some waste time dwellin’ on the past/It’s time they know that we’re the lost tribe of Shabazz.”

3. “Wu-Tang: 7th Chamber“: The Wu-Tang Clan song from their “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” Inspectah Deck’s verse says: “Yo, yeah, yo/I leave the mic in body bags/My rap style has the force to leave ya lost like the Tribe of Shabazz.”

The song was released in 1993 and is produced by RZA.

4. “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)“: From the album “It Was Written,” the 1996 Nas song, which features Lauryn Hill, Nas rhymes, “The way to be: Paradise life, relaxing/Black, Latino and Anglo-Saxon/Armani Exchange, the Range/Cash, Lost Tribe of Shabazz free at last.”

5. “The Blinding“: Jay Electronica’s third track from his collection “A Written Testimony,” the track features Jay Z. Dropped in 2020, the two rap “That wheel inside the wheel/a half a mile in circumference/It’s the return of the Mahdi, it’s the return of the Akhis/It’s the return of the lost and found tribe of Shabazz, the Annunakis.”

6. “Wu-Tang: 7th Chamber – Pt. II,” another Wu-Tang Clan song from “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” Inspectah Deck’s lyrics read “Yo, yeah, yo/I leave the mic in body bags, my rap style has/The force to leave you lost, like the tribe of Shabazz/Murderous material, made by a madman.” The song is from 1993.

7. “Enemy“: This song from Ice Cube’s 1993 album “Lethal Injection” include the lyrics, “Through your neighborhood, watch me blast/Tribe of Shabazz/You shoulda took heed of my word and became a friend of me/Now you’re just a enemy.”

8. “God Is Love’: This is a Common track from the album Let Love,” released in 2019. On the track he rhymes, “If God is love, why is hate in the air again?/Search for Samaritans in the hood, misunderstood/A savior comes, will he only come for the good?/The lost tribe of Shabazz/and the second class.”

9. “Mad Scientist‘: MC Ren did this track in 1996 for his “The Villain in Black” album. On it, he says, “Ren is in control, here we go again scarin’ people to death/Yeah, yeah, I wanna say what’s up to tribe of Shabazz/Yo, nineteen ninety-four, ninety-five, mad scientist.”

10. “Truck Volume“: Busta Rhymes raps, “Hey, I be the lost, found tribe of Shabazz/Blast niggas then I plant another bomb in your ass/And then I put my students all in a class/To clear my rulership/And make y’all niggas fucked up doin’ the math.” It is from his 2001 “Genesis album and was produced by

Ishmael Butler aka Palaceer Lazaro, left and Tendai ‘Baba’ Maraire, right are the hip-hop group Shabazz Palaces, named after the Lost Tribe of Shabazz. Centered is legendary MC Lakim Shabazz, who was also a member Flavor Unit with Queen Latifah, Apache and others. (Creative Commons)