Psychopathic Wealthy Lawyer Convicted Of Murdering Family: A Black Man Did It, Not Me

Wealthy South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted on March 2 of murder in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and son Paul, 22. He also was found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has received two consecutive life sentences.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murder charges on July 20, 2022, Vox reported. But not before he tried to allude the murders were done by a Black male caretaker who worked for him.

In a video now circulating on Twitter, Murdaugh, 63, is seen on the night after the June 7 murders talking to on-scene detectives about who might have done the brutal crimes.

Murdaugh was interviewed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on June 8, 2021, after his wife and son were shot to death, Fox News reported. David Owen, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, asked Murdaugh if there was anyone he suspected of the crime.

“This is such a stupid thing, I’m embarrassed to say it,” Murdaugh said before he told Owen that the caretaker, who he had just hired eight weeks earlier, had told Paul a bizarre story of being a killer of the U.S. government.

“He told Paul a story the other day about how when he was in high school, he got into a fight with some Black guys, and an FBI undercover team observed him fighting those guys and put him on an undercover team with three Navy Seals whose job it was to kill Black Panther radicals and they did that from Myrtle Beach to Savannah. I really don’t think this guy is the person but…” Murdaugh told authorities. He added that the caretaker had taken the day off to take his father to the doctor. And he also gives the detective the caretaker’s name, C.B. Rowe.

“I do think him and Paul got along pretty well,” Murdaugh added during the 35-minute interview with police, Distractify reported. But continued that he knew the police had to “check it out.”

A family photo of Paul, Maggie, Alex and Buster at the Carolina Yacht Club. (Facebook / Maggie Murdaugh)