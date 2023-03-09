NYC Cop Mayor On VP Kamala Harris: She Has Too Much In Her Portfolio To Be Effective On Migrant Crisis

Mayor Eric Adams is at odds again with the White House over the New York City migrant crisis, which has seen thousands of immigrants flood the city in recent months.

Nearly 50,000 migrants have gone through the city’s system since last spring, and more than 30,000 are currently in the city’s care, ABC7 New York reported.

Adams, who was a police officer in the New York City Police Department for more than 20 years, seemed to take a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris over the city’s $4.2 billion migrant crisis.

“There needs to be an individual who is dedicated to do the decompression strategy for the federal government. Someone should be at these entry points: El Paso, Brownsville, Texas, and others, too, to organize a real decompression strategy across the entire country,” Adams said during a City Hall news conference on March 7.

“One person should, we should be looking at — it is often stated that as the role of the VP has too much in her portfolio to be focused on just doing that decompression strategy. If not, the decompression strategy can’t be New York City.”

An insider told The New York Post Adams is fed up with how President Joe Biden’s administration is handling the migrant problem.

“It’s been frustrating to not have a point person on topic that’s senior enough to make adjustments in response to the crisis on the ground. The main contact has been [the Department of] Homeland Security,” the source told the newspaper.



In March 2021, Biden appointed Harris to lead his administration’s efforts to stem the surge of migrants across the southern border. She was blasted by Republicans for her slow response–it took her three months to visit the border.

Adams’ remarks came the same day he announced that New York City would open a 24/7 asylum seeker arrival center for migrants to get access to a range of services, including legal assistance.

Although short on details, Adams said he is creating an Office of Asylum Seeker Operations.

The 24/7 center will replicate the services offered at the Port Authority Bus Terminal last summer and those currently offered at Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) locations. The mayor did not say where the center would be located or when it would open.



In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, hundreds of life jackets line the shore of the New York City waterfront in the Brooklyn borough of New York, placed there by advocates with Oxfam America to draw attention to the refugee crisis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)/Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Feb. 27, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)/New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a a news conference, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)