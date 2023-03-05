Rock Newman Questions Ron Daniels Of NAARC Over Lineage-Based Reparations: Kamala, Amadou Diallo, And Malcolm X Should Qualify

Dr. Ron Daniels, the founder of the National African American Reparations Commission, has always been very opinionated as to how reparations should be doled out. The NAARC promotes that reparations should be based on race, meaning repair should go to all Black people in the U.S. This puts Daniels and the NAARC at odds with lineage-based reparations advocates such as American Descendants of Slavery, who firmly believe that only Black Americans who can prove slavery ancestry should be given reparations.

Daniels reiterated his stance during a Feb. 23 interview on the “Rock Newman Show.” The episode, posted on YouTube, is entitled “Special Report DR. RON DANIELS – State Of The Black World Conference V.”

Daniels is also the president of The Institute of the Black World 21st Century. He also used the interview to promote his upcoming The State of the Black World Conference V on April 19 – 23, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center and the Hilton Inner Harbor Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. Daniels is a veteran social and political activist who ran for president in 1992 as an independent. He has served as executive director of the National Rainbow Push Coalition and was the first Black American to be executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR).

Newman is also a producer, known for “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (2021), “Elite Youth” (2020) and “The Big Fight Live” (1976). The Rock Newman Show captures “inspiring personal stories of extraordinary achievements, from breaking news to undiscovered history, from local and national politics to the nuance of race and religion, and from adult relationships to children’s voices about their world,” according to the website.

Oh Shit. Even though Dr. Ron Daniels disparages ADOS specifically – he is really criticizing the lineage-based movement generally. Comment on this video and request that he interviews Dr. Darity. Rock Newman would be open to it. https://t.co/SiRy2NcUD9 — Arthur Ward – Freedmen Chicago (@Apanage21) March 3, 2023

During his interview, Daniels explained why he believes lineage-based reparations would be unfair. According to Daniels, all Black people who live in America, regardless of there they are from, have been subject to racism and the racist policies of the U.S. government. He added that people like Vice President Kamala Harris, New York City police killing victim Amadou Diallo, and Civil Rights icon Malcolm X would not get repartitions under the lineage-based program.

Harris is the child of two immigrant parents; her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in India, and her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica. Diallo was a 23-year-old Guinean college student who was killed on February 4, 1999, by NYPD officers. He was unarmed. Malcolm X was the son of Grenada-born Louise Helen Little and African-American Earl Little, who was born in Georgia.

While Daniels stressed that while descendants of slavery should receive repair, he added that so should any Black person in the U.S. whose life has been negatively impacted by such U.S. policies as redlining and the War on Drugs, among other things.

“The answer is we are Pan-Africanists because we’re in all in this together,” he said. “And let me just say finally…all Black people are harmed in America by America (and) must be repaired by America.”

(L-R) Rock Newman and Dr. Ron Daniels on The Rock Newman Show, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo: YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgyyxGC2wZQ)